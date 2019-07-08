FB Financial Corporation Announces 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Call

News provided by

FB Financial Corporation

Jul 08, 2019, 15:00 ET

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FB Financial Corporation ("FB Financial" or "the Company") (NYSE:FBK) announced today that it will release its 2019 second quarter results of operations on Monday, July 22, 2019, after the close of the market.  The Company will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. CT on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 to discuss its second quarter results of operations, and the conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1631/31026. For investors or analysts who want to attend the call, the listen only dial-in number is 888-206-4969, confirmation code 5512413. For those unable to listen live, a 12 month online replay of the webcast will be available approximately an hour following the conclusion of the live broadcast.  A link to these events can be found on the Company's website at investors.firstbankonline.com.

About FB Financial Corporation
FB Financial Corporation (NYSE: FBK) is a bank holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. FB Financial operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, FirstBank, the third largest Tennessee-headquartered bank, with 66 full-service bank branches across Tennessee, North Alabama and North Georgia, and mortgage offices across the Southeast. FirstBank serves five of the largest metropolitan markets in Tennessee and has approximately $5.7 billion in assets.

SOURCE FB Financial Corporation

Also from this source

FB Financial Corporation Announces 2019 First Quarter Earnings...

FB Financial Corporation Announces 2018 Fourth Quarter And Year...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

FB Financial Corporation Announces 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Call

News provided by

FB Financial Corporation

Jul 08, 2019, 15:00 ET