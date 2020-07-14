FB Financial Corporation Announces 2020 Second Quarter Earnings Call

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FB Financial Corporation ("FB Financial" or "the Company") (NYSE: FBK) announced today that it will release its 2020 second quarter results of operations on Monday, July 20, 2020, after the close of the market. The Company will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. CT on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, to discuss its second quarter results of operations, and the conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1631/35639. For investors or analysts who want to attend the call, the listen only dial-in number is 888-317-6003, confirmation code 9320001. For those unable to listen live, a 12 month online replay of the webcast will be available approximately an hour following the conclusion of the live broadcast. A link to these events can be found on the Company's website at investors.firstbankonline.com.

FB Financial Corporation (NYSE: FBK) is a bank holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. FB Financial Corporation operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, FirstBank, the third largest Tennessee-headquartered community bank, with 73 full-service bank branches across Tennessee, Kentucky, North Alabama and North Georgia, and mortgage offices across the Southeast.

