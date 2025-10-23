F+B Sports Launches Line of 100% USA Made Pickleball Paddles

GUNNISON, Utah, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- F+B Sports, a pickleball brand launched by entrepreneurs Jason and Roland Christensen, are introducing their first line of paddles, all with 100% USA-made materials produced in their Gunnison Utah factory. The F+B Sports founders have created several award-winning products in aerospace, prosthetics, rifles, and sporting goods in previous business endeavors; the common thread in these endeavors is a legacy of carbon fiber manufacturing and materials science. Carbon fiber is a premium material with a high strength-to-weight ratio, making it useful in industries like aerospace and automotive.

Runout

The launch paddle design from F+B Sports is the RUNOUT, available in three shapes: RUNOUT-S – a standard shape, the RUNOUT-E – an elongated shape, and the RUNOUT-H – a hybrid shape. The RUNOUT-S is quick, forgiving, and highly maneuverable, ideal for consistent, confident shot placement. The RUNOUT-E delivers maximum reach and explosive power for authoritative play. The RUNOUT-H balances control and power, making it the most versatile option for any style. All paddles are USA Pickleball approved.

"We are experts in carbon fiber composites, and the application of our team's decades-deep experience in material science could be applied to paddle design" said Stephen Mijangos, Pickleball Product Lead for F+B Sports. "We thought with all the aerospace-grade material test equipment we have, why not dive headfirst into pickleball. We believe in American ingenuity and innovation and wanted to create something that was designed, developed, tested and mass produced in Utah."

The patented RUNOUT design features a unique variant of carbon fiber reinforcement, forged carbon fiber made popular in high end luxury vehicles and supercars. F+B Sport's unique take on forged carbon is patented FUSIONFIBER® technology; a high-rate sustainable carbon fiber reinforced thermoplastic ideal for high volume mass production.

The paddles showcase fusion fiber in two unique design elements, a FUSIONFIBER® edge guard replaces all plastic edge guard materials in legacy paddles adding durability and impact protection — without compromising balance or feel. Also, the RUNOUT designs incorporate FUSIONFIBER® in the paddle handle – a major upgrade over foam or wooden handle materials of old – resulting in a handle dampens vibration and delivers a connected, confident feel on every swing.

Paddles go on sale at FandBsports.com October 23rd. A launch promotion of 10% off runs through October 31, with code "RUNOUT10" at checkout.

About F+B Sports

F+B Sports was born from over 20 years of working with advanced composites in aerospace, sporting goods, and other performance critical industries. We saw an opportunity to bring that same level of US engineering to pickleball paddles — a space dominated by generic, overseas designs. Products are made with proprietary FUSIONFIBER®, forged under high pressure to create paddles that are strong, consistent, and sustainable. Our goal has always been simple: give players equipment that feels as advanced as it performs.

Media Contact

Max Rawls

Cumberland Creative

[email protected]

SOURCE F+B Sports