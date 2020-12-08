FBI Expands Its Use of FirstNet, Names AT&T for Mobility Services

OAKTON, Va., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

What's the news?

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is expanding its usage of FirstNet, awarding AT&T* a mobility contract for additional FirstNet capabilities to support the FBI's day-to-day and emergency operations. The agreement, valued at approximately $92 million, is the largest commitment to FirstNet by a law enforcement or public safety agency.

FirstNet, built by AT&T, is the only nationwide, high-speed broadband communications platform dedicated to and purpose-built for America's first responders and the extended public safety community. It gives first responders always-on, 24-hours-a-day priority and preemption across voice and data. The preemption capability is key. During an emergency, if network resources are scarce or unavailable, it will automatically push non-emergency users to other bands of spectrum to allow critical law enforcement resources, like the FBI, to maintain access to their voice and data. The FBI will access FirstNet using FirstNet Ready™ devices such as smartphones, air cards, modems and more.

What are some of the other DOJ agencies that will have access to FirstNet?

Several DOJ agencies have been using FirstNet, including the Antitrust Division; Drug Enforcement Administration; Executive Office of U.S. Attorneys; Justice Management Division; U.S. Attorneys; U.S. Marshals Service; and The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, which was the was the first federal agency to fully adopt FirstNet in 2018 with approximately 4,800 users.

Under the FBI's new agreement with AT&T, these DOJ agencies can expand their usage of FirstNet while others can choose to begin benefitting from it.

What differentiates FirstNet?

FirstNet is built by AT&T in public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet Authority) – an independent agency within the federal government. The FirstNet network is providing public safety with truly dedicated coverage and capacity when they need it, unique benefits like always-on priority and preemption, and high-quality Band 14 spectrum. These advanced capabilities enable FirstNet to perform faster than any commercial network1 and help fire, EMS and law enforcement save lives and protect their communities.

As of September 30, 2020, there were more than 14,000 public safety agencies and organizations across the country – representing more than 1.7 million FirstNet connections – subscribed to FirstNet. Federal, state and local public safety agencies have been using FirstNet for fast, highly reliable interoperable communications to support their work related to the Coronavirus pandemic as well as fires, floods and other natural disasters.

"FirstNet was built with and for all of public safety – including our Federal first responders. We are pleased to see the DOJ expand its use of the network platform to connect more agencies within the law enforcement community. The FirstNet Authority looks forward to continuing to work with the Department to advance and enhance FirstNet for federal law enforcement."

"The FBI's award to AT&T is testament to FirstNet's law enforcement-specific attributes. We're enormously proud to help the FBI and other DOJ agencies expand their FirstNet usage in support of their critical work to keep us safe and protect our democracy."

