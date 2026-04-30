FBOX Solutions Unlock HPC Potential for Mining Operators

LAS VEGAS, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the recent exhibition Bitcoin 2026, FBOX presented its modular HPC solutions, featuring scale models of 10MW and 1.25MW data center clusters, along with a 20ft IT module. The showcase highlighted real-world deployment scenarios and drew strong interest from industry participants exploring how mining infrastructure can be adapted to support AI workloads.

As AI and HPC drive demand for power-dense, scalable infrastructure, mining sites are emerging as viable multi-compute environments due to their access to power and modular deployment experience. However, most were originally optimized for ASIC workloads and lack the density, redundancy, and cooling required for GPU workloads. Retrofitting these sites can introduce significant capital and operational challenges.

FBOX addresses these needs through modular HPC solutions that integrate power distribution, cooling systems, and structural flexibility into containers designed specifically for HPC applications. Rather than retrofitting existing infrastructure, FBOX enables the deployment of dedicated HPC modules that can integrate with or operate alongside existing sites. Its engineering approach combines in-depth design, rapid manufacturing, and fast deployment to meet AI/HPC requirements efficiently.

FBOX solutions support operators in deploying HPC capacity with high performance, lower CapEx, and improved efficiency, while maintaining flexibility for future scaling.

Mining operators already control one of the most strategic assets in digital infrastructure: power. FBOX helps operators leverage that advantage by deploying modular HPC infrastructure on-site or in parallel environments, creating a clear path toward AI and HPC by aligning mining site capabilities with data center engineering requirements.

About FBOX

FBOX is a leading infrastructure provider in the cooling industry, devoted to taking technology innovation to the next level. Delivering advanced cooling solutions for both crypto mining and AI/HPC data centers, FBOX empowers high density infrastructure that transforms energy into long-term value, enabling secure, efficient, and scalable production worldwide.

For additional details, visit:

Official Site: www.fbox.tech

LinkedIn: FBOX

Twitter: @FBOXDATA

SOURCE FBOX