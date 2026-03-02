FBRT Stockholder Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of the Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FBRT) securities between November 5, 2024 and February 11, 2026. FBRT is a real estate investment tryst that "originates, acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States."

For more information, submit a form, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (FBRT) Misled Investors Regarding its Ability to Maintain its Dividend

According to the complaint, during the class period defendants failed to disclose that defendants recklessly overstated FBRT's prospects and recklessly overstated FBRT's ability to maintain its $0.355 dividend.

On February 11, 2026, the Company announced disappointing fourth quarter and full year 2025 results. Then, on February 12, 2026, the Company held its earnings call, stating, "After a thoughtful analysis, we decided it was no longer prudent to sacrifice book value to pay that dividend. Accordingly, management has recommended and the Board has approved a reset of the quarterly dividend to $0.20 per common share beginning the first quarter of 2026." On this news, the price of FBRT stock fell $1.44 per share, or 14.18 percent, to close at $8.71 on February 12, 2026.

You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must submit their papers with the court by April 27, 2026. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

SOURCE Robbins LLP