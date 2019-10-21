FBS Introduces Spring All-in-One Websites for Agents, Powered by the Revolutionary Spark API

FARGO, N.D., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FBS announces the launch of the latest product in the Spring® lineup: all-in-one websites for agents. For 40+ years, FBS has provided innovative technology and services to the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) and its members, including the late 2018 acquisition of Solid Earth's Spring® software platform. In the last year, FBS successfully launched Spring MLS Portals to the MLS market. Today, agent websites are added to the Spring suite of products.

Spring IDX websites for agents were created with the busy, budget-conscious agent in mind. Director of FBS Broker and Agent Services, Michelle Carter explains, "The new Spring websites deliver on all of the essential agent website needs: powerful IDX home search with live data, a modern look, ease of use, affordability, lead capture, and agent branding options. Set-up and customization are easy enough that the least tech-savvy agent can succeed." With hosting, site security, and custom domain name management included, agents can consolidate multiple vendors into one single solution at an affordable price.

Powered by the Spark ® API, Spring IDX websites show live listing data so home buyers receive the freshest most comprehensive data available.

Spring websites are available exclusively to Flexmls subscribers along with a number of other easy-to-use and affordable IDX solutions. Spring websites for brokers, complete with lead management, is set to release in 2020. For more information visit https://fbsproducts.com/products/idx-solutions/

Recognized by Forbes as a 2019 Small Giant and based in Fargo, North Dakota, FBS is a 100% employee-owned company providing industry-leading software and technology to real estate with Flexmls® , Spark® , FloPlan™ and Spring® . The leading MLS technology innovator and one of the largest software providers, FBS serves 240,000+ real estate professionals on its Flexmls® Platform. First to market, its Spark® API set the standard for industry API innovation. Spark showcases the value of data standards powering Flexmls Mobile, Spring and many other third-party real estate software products. FBS products are underpinned by 40+ years of experience and one of the highest customer service performance ratings in any industry, an NPS® of 84. Learn more at www.WeAreFBS.com.

