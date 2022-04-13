FBSciences Announces Brazil Expansion for 2022-2023 Growing Season

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of their overall South American strategy, FBSciences is establishing a company and product registrations in Brazil ahead of the 2022-2023 growing season. With the establishment of FBSciences Brasil, FBSciences will leverage their 15 years of successful research in South America and large demand for their biological products in the region to commercialize in the 23 billion USD Brazilian agricultural market. This expansion will complement FBSciences' established company and product registrations in Argentina and other South American countries.

FBSciences will launch FBSciences Brasil with three initial products; their flagship product Transit Duo™, premium zinc product Zicron®, and seed treatment product designed specifically for soybeans, SuperSede™ Soybean. Over the last 15 years, FBSciences has conducted 139 commercial and independent trials with independent collaborators and researchers in South America and observed outstanding performance across a wide variety of crops. On the back of successful seed treatment trials showing an average 4.2% yield increase in corn, an average 5.1% yield increase in soybeans, and an average 10.8% yield increase in cotton, in addition to a range of other plant health and stress mitigation benefits, FBSciences is seeing accelerated interest in these products.

Intensifying the demand for these products is the prolonged period of drought and low rainfall that Brazil is currently experiencing, with a particularly devastating impact on corn and soybean production. Predictions are showing 7% decrease in Brazilian soybean production from 2021, while corn exports in Brazil dropped 46% YoY in the 2020-2021 growing season, and are predicted to continue to decline. South American growers and partners are motivated to find solutions that not only help growers adapt to these difficult growing conditions, but also improve the health of the soil and environment for long-term climate mitigation. FBSciences' proprietary biostimulant technology, FBS Transit®, which forms the foundation of their crop nutrition products, has been proven to increase water use efficiency and mitigate the effects of abiotic stress, including drought and heat stress. In addition to these adaptation benefits, FBS Technologies have proven their potential to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through increased soil carbon and reduced N 2 O emissions. A recent trial in Brazil showed a 13.8% increase in nitrogen efficiency with the inclusion of an FBS Transit formulation in a granular Multi Micronutrient Flowable (MMF) application compared to the MMF alone. Read FBSciences' full Climate Impact Report here.

"With the launch of FBSciences Brasil, we reach an exciting landmark in FBSciences' global expansion strategy," said Courtenay Wolfe, Chair and CEO of FBSciences. "Years of successful research trials on FBSciences' flagship products in South America, showing increased yields, improved plant health, and abiotic stress adaptation, have drawn major interest from partners. We expect significant commercial momentum in the region."

At 83 million hectares of total crop planted area, Brazil plays a major role in the global agriculture market and represents a tremendous opportunity in climate adaptation and mitigation, while marking an important milestone in FBSciences' commitment to South America. AS FBSciences continues to see a growing global demand for softer, more sustainable chemistries, they will look to introduce additional products in the South American market, including their FBS Defense™ line of crop protection products encompassing fungicide, miticide, insecticide, and nematicide products. As they continue to grow across South America and Europe, FBSciences extends invitations and welcomes outreach from partners, distributors, and collaborators in these markets.

FBSciences is a global leader in the innovation and commercialization of climate-smart biologicals for agriculture and turf. Their naturally derived, proprietary technologies are the foundation for their biostimulant, biopesticide, and fertilizer product lines. With over 100 million dollars in commercial success and more than 1600 independent and university studies over 15 years, FBSciences has proven their technologies and products increase quality and nutrient density, improve stress mitigation and recovery, produce healthier plants and higher yields, and increase utilization of other crop inputs. Their sustainable products provide measurable benefits to the environment, including an increase in nitrogen use efficiency, leading to N 2 O emissions reduction, decreased nitrogen runoff, and increased carbon sequestration. With an opportunity for meaningful impact on every managed acre, FBSciences is committed to harnessing the power of nature to transform agriculture globally. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram and learn more at www.fbsciences.com.

