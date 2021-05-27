FBSciences Expands Beyond Agriculture, Brings Transformative Biological Products to Turf Management

The FBS Turf line includes 12 initial products with more products expected to roll out over the coming months. The line will address the entire lifecycle of turfgrass through every season with formulations specifically designed to increase stress mitigation and recovery from the biotic and abiotic stresses that turfgrass is subject to, including frequent cuttings, water stress, compaction from high traffic, and temperature-related stress. FBS Turf products will help turf managers grow healthier, more resilient turf with longer, more expansive root systems that rebound quickly for fast recovery and superior turf appearance and performance, intensifying the green-up effect and supporting the development of lush, thick top growth. FBS Turf's comprehensive turf management programs will also include event- and weather-based action plans, which will give turf managers and superintendents the tools to manage their turfgrass through every season holistically.

The FBS Turf line of products will include turf nutrition products formulated with FBSciences' proprietary biostimulant technology FBS Transit®, and turf protection products formulated with their biopesticide technology, FBS Defense™. FBSciences' FBS Transit technology accelerates turfgrass germination, establishment, and emergence. In an independent research study specifically designed to test drought and heat stress, FBSciences' FBS Transit along with micronutrients dramatically increased health in fescue turf during the period of stress, with better chlorophyll density for a deeper green color and a denser, more extensive root system. FBS Transit also increased Kentucky bluegrass vigor by 11% over an NPK fertilizer alone. FBSciences continues their commitment to science-driven innovation with FBS Turf and will be releasing further research and results proving the benefits of the FBS Turf line of products, including EPA registered fungicide and nematicide claims for their turf protection products.

"Our new FBS Turf line, built with our proprietary biostimulant and biopesticide technologies, is specifically designed to address the unique challenges of turf management while also providing powerful climate health benefits," said Courtenay Wolfe, Chair and CEO of FBSciences. "FBSciences leads the way in the innovation and commercialization of biological products in agriculture and food production, and we are looking forward to using 15 years of expertise in solving similar challenges bringing the same proven performance and superior results to the turf arena," said Wolfe.

The FBS Turf line of products will be available in late June to early July of 2021 with distribution agreements expected to be announced soon. Visit FBSciences.com to learn more, and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

FBSciences is a global leader in the innovation and commercialization of climate-smart biologicals for agriculture and turf management. Their naturally derived, proprietary technologies are the foundation for their biostimulant, biopesticide, and fertilizer product lines. With 100 million dollars in commercial success and more than 1500 independent and university studies over 15 years and across six continents, in even the harshest growing conditions, FBSciences has proven their technologies and products increase quality and nutrient density, improve stress mitigation and recovery, produce healthier plants and higher yields, and increase utilization of other crop inputs. Their sustainable products provide measurable benefits to the environment, including a 20% increase in nitrogen use efficiency, leading to N 2 O emissions reduction, decreased nitrogen runoff, and increased carbon sequestration. With an opportunity for meaningful impact on every managed acre, FBSciences is committed to harnessing the power of nature to transform agriculture globally. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram and learn more at www.fbsciences.com .

