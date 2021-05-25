FBSciences Launches ProSeries, Expanding Access to Leading Agricultural Biologicals

MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FBSciences, a global leader in the innovation and commercialization of sustainable biologicals for agriculture and food production, launches the ProSeries™ line of concentrated formulations developed for select manufacturers and formulators.

The ProSeries line offers select manufacturers and formulators access to innovative biological formulations that allow partners to expand their product lines rapidly. Manufacturers and formulators can use the ProSeries to create upgraded versions of their current products that are more efficient and effective. The ProSeries can also develop entirely new and novel products that represent the next generation of sustainable solutions for their customers.

FBSciences' branded plant health products have provided years of accelerated growth for FBSciences while maximizing return on investment at every step in the value chain. In over 1500 independent studies and research trials, FBSciences' proprietary biostimulant and biopesticide technologies, products, and crop programs consistently provide increased yields, increased length of roots, superior nutrient uptake, mitigation of abiotic and biotic stresses, and improved quality of crops.

FBSciences' branded products capitalize on over 15 years of proven field performance, millions of dollars of research and development, decades of formulation expertise. FBSciences' fully-formulated solutions deliver best-in-class versions of their technologies working in the field. However, with an ambitious goal of impacting every managed acre globally, FBSciences can collaborate with leading players in new markets where they are already strong, have a trusted brand and access to acres. FBSciences recognizes that offering concentrated blends for formulation through their ProSeries may, in select situations, be the more commercially transformative path to market.

FBSciences leverages its science and research facility in Virginia for fast-track testing and commercial validation of its ProSeries offering, including bioassays, rates studies, and stability and compatibility test, which allows their customers to bring new products to market quickly.

"Our technologies are incredibility powerful and consistent; we are very confident when you take a market leading product, and you add our technology we can very quickly deliver a 1+1=3 synergistic effect and can illustrate transformative results in a matter of months or even weeks," explains Courtenay Wolfe, Chair and CEO of FBSciences. "Our science-first approach and our ability to be nimble has been a huge part of our accelerated growth. Showing we can drive yield, nutrient density, and crop quality while also delivering powerful and measurable climate and soil health benefits is a powerful combination that will help us reach our goal of transforming every managed acre globally," said Wolfe.

The ProSeries line includes products for soil and foliar applications, including irrigation; seed opportunities, for use alone or with a seed treatment package; conventional and organic solutions; granular opportunities, for coating in granular fertilizers regardless of analysis; and a highly concentrated dry powder for use when liquids are not viable for the manufacturing process.

The ProSeries line features low use rates, with inclusion rates as low as 1.2 fluid oz/acre for the soil and foliar products and as low as 0.4 oz/100 pounds of seed for the seed treatment products. They are highly compatible and work with all soil and pH types, all nutrients, and all crops from row crops to specialty crops.

FBSciences' technologies are the foundation for the ProSeries formulations. However, the lineup also features a host of other materials such as other biostimulants, various combinations of nutrients, other organic compounds, and compatibility aids. The ProSeries launches with a suite of formulations and will release additional market-ready formulations in the coming months, with custom formulations also available to meet the exact needs of manufacturers and formulators.

About FBSciences

FBSciences is a rapidly growing global leader in the innovation and commercialization of sustainable, climate-smart agricultural biologicals. Our naturally derived, proprietary technologies form the foundation for our superior biostimulant, biopesticide, and crop nutrition solutions. As a leader in climate-smart agricultural solutions, we provide dozens of natural, renewable, and sustainably produced biological products for plant health, crop protection, and crop nutrition. FBSciences is closing in on 100 million dollars in commercial success, with global commercialization and a customer base of growers across the world seeing significantly improved crop quality and increased ROI. With over 1500 independent and university studies over 15 years and across six continents, in even the harshest growing conditions, FBSciences has demonstrated superior proof in the field, showing that we deliver increased quality and nutrient density, improved stress mitigation and recovery, healthier plants and higher yields, and increased utilization of other crop inputs. FBSciences' robust lineup of highly compatible products includes both conventional and organic, with seed, soil, and foliar application opportunities, for row crops as well as specialty crops. With an opportunity for meaningful impact on every managed acre, we are committed to harnessing the power of nature to transform agriculture globally. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram and learn more at www.fbsciences.com .

