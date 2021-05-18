FBSciences Leverages Proven Impact in Climate Change Mitigation and Announces Comprehensive Climate-Smart Action Plan

MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FBSciences, a global leader in the innovation and commercialization of biologicals for agriculture and food production, launches its climate-smart initiative backed by over 15 years of research proving climate mitigation impact and propelled by its ongoing commitment to sustainably transform every managed acre globally.

FBSciences has invested millions of dollars into research that has proven its proprietary biological technologies and products improve plant health, soil health, and climate health and should be the foundation of any climate-smart crop production plan. FBSciences' products increase the utilization and efficiency of other crop inputs, with a 20% increase in nitrogen use efficiency, allowing growers to get more out of their applications of NPK fertilizers. This enhancement provides direct and indirect N 2 O emissions reductions, a greenhouse gas (GHG) component that is 300 times as potent as carbon dioxide in contributing to climate change. FBSciences products are known to drive greater soil health and carbon sequestration with a 15% increase in above-ground biomass, a 20-40% increase in below-ground biomass, and a 20% increase in root exudation.

In the coming decades, climate change will continue to stress food production, including increased severity of droughts, flooding, temperature extremes, and pests. With nearly $100 million in success commercializing biological products worldwide, FBSciences is expanding its sustainability mandate to include a commitment to five key areas of climate-smart agriculture to address these challenges.

First, FBSciences will tap into and build on its database of over 1,500 independent research trials to advance climate mitigation measurement. FBSciences is currently conducting a number of major independent research trials across the United States and internationally on various crops, including soybeans, corn, and cotton, to further prove the capability of its technologies and products in several climate-smart validation opportunities.

Second, FBSciences is launching a new line of soil health products this summer. These products will include biological consortia designed to optimize nutrient use efficiency, water use efficiency, increased carbon sequestration through healthier plants with more extensive root and plant biomass, and abiotic stress mitigation. FBSciences expects to launch five products in the soil health product line in June 2021.

Third, FBSciences is committed to increasing the profitability of farmers through higher yields and compensation for their commitment to climate-smart production practices. FBSciences products offer a win-win solution – providing buffers to climate-related stresses while providing farmers with the ability to get paid for mitigating GHG emissions from the carbon markets.

Fourth, a key component of FBSciences' climate-smart strategy focuses on forging and building partnerships with leaders and innovators in both the agriculture and climate arenas. FBSciences will align with industry experts in food production to help transform agriculture globally while working closely with broader authorities and experts in climate and sustainability to develop collaborative, practical solutions.

Fifth, FBSciences will serve as a leader, educator, and advocate for validating and adopting biological products to benefit climate-smart agriculture.

"FBSciences is leading the way in the innovation and commercialization of climate-smart, sustainable agricultural biologicals while still increasing productivity and profitability for growers. We have proven the climate-smart benefits of our technologies and products in the field and are committed to the transformation of agriculture globally toward sustainable solutions and adaptations," said Courtenay Wolfe, Chair and CEO of FBSciences.

Agricultural biologicals are a diverse group of products derived from naturally occurring microorganisms or microbials, plant extracts, beneficial insects, or other naturally occurring materials or organic matter. Biologicals are among the fastest-growing agricultural inputs, with global market size growing to over $20 billion by 2026. Growers use biologicals to increase plant health, drive yield, help mitigate stress and provide a host of other benefits while lowering the environmental impact of conventional agriculture by improving the efficiency of crop growth and utilization of traditional fertilizers and pesticides.

As contrasted with other climate mitigation measures, biologicals require less upfront investment than no-till agriculture or cover crops. Growers can easily add biologicals alongside existing agricultural inputs. They increase return on investment for the grower in better yields, and long-term build the soil microbiome, lending to regenerative farming practices. This could fit well within the current purview of new programs that pay farmers to mitigate climate emissions.

Building on the proven climate-smart performance of its products, FBSciences continues its commitment to leading the way in the climate and sustainability space while focusing on increasing return on investment and productivity for growers. They will continue to announce exciting milestones in climate-smart impact over the coming months, beginning with a soon-to-be-released climate impact report.

About FBSciences

FBSciences is a rapidly growing global leader in the innovation and commercialization of sustainable, climate-smart agricultural biologicals. Our naturally derived, proprietary technologies form the foundation for our superior biostimulant, biopesticide, and crop nutrition solutions. As a leader in climate-smart agricultural solutions, we provide dozens of natural, renewable, and sustainably produced biological products for plant health, crop protection, and crop nutrition. FBSciences is closing in on 100 million dollars in commercial success, with global commercialization and a customer base of growers across the world seeing significantly improved crop quality and increased ROI. With over 1500 independent and university studies over 15 years and across six continents, in even the harshest growing conditions, FBSciences has demonstrated superior proof in the field, showing that we deliver increased quality and nutrient density, improved stress mitigation and recovery, healthier plants and higher yields, and increased utilization of other crop inputs. FBSciences' robust lineup of highly compatible products includes both conventional and organic, with seed, soil, and foliar application opportunities, for row crops as well as specialty crops. With an opportunity for meaningful impact on every managed acre, we are committed to harnessing the power of nature to transform agriculture globally. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram and learn more at www.fbsciences.com .

