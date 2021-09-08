FBSciences Technologies Prove the Power to Decrease Agricultural Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 37%

The agriculture industry is the largest single contributor to GHG emissions, accounting for 30% of global emissions when considering agriculture, land-use change, and the global food system. Agricultural biologicals have exploded on the market due to their ability to be both compelling drivers of productivity as well as sustainable solutions for stress adaptation. FBSciences has invested millions of dollars in research proving the climate-positive benefits of their technologies, growing healthier plants better able to withstand biotic and abiotic stress, with an average 15% increase in yield, and a 25% average yield increase in stress conditions related to climate change, including drought, salt, frost, cold, and excess rain. Through 15 years and over 1500 independent trials, FBSciences has discovered that their technologies, and more broadly agricultural biologicals, are also powerful tools for mitigating GHG emissions.

FBSciences' climate mitigation strategy focuses on two key areas. First, a 33% increase in N use efficiency drives a 32% decrease in nitrous oxide (N 2 O) emissions. N 2 O emissions are 300 times more potent a contributor to climate change than carbon dioxide (CO 2 ), meaning any reduction in agricultural N 2 O emissions has a significant impact. Though N 2 O emissions account for only 10% of global GHG emissions, three-quarters of these come from agriculture, the majority of which are caused by excess nitrogen from fertilized soils which is not taken up by plants but instead converted to N 2 O gas, which then escapes into the atmosphere. This 32% reduction in N 2 O emissions with FBSciences Technologies, when applied to every acre of global cereal grain crops (46% of cropland), represents a 4% annual reduction in overall agricultural GHG emissions.

The second key area of FBSciences' climate mitigation strategy is centered on a reduction in CO 2 emissions. CO 2 emissions account for 80% of total GHG emissions, representing a massive and intractable problem. The central tenet of reducing agricultural CO 2 emissions is an increase in above- and below-ground biomass in plants, which can capture and hold more organic carbon for hundreds of years. FBSciences Technologies build soils that can better sequester carbon by increasing above-ground biomass by 8%, below-ground biomass by 15%, and root exudate production by 14%. These three components cumulatively increase soil carbon by 10% and lead to a 10% reduction in CO 2 emissions. That is equivalent to reducing average annual global agricultural emissions by 33%, for a total GHG reduction of 37% (4% N 2 O reduction + 33% CO 2 reduction), marking a substantial impact on global GHG emissions.

"The groundbreaking findings that FBSciences' biological technologies can reduce agricultural GHG emissions by 37% marks a huge opportunity for agricultural biologicals to take their place as a powerful mainstream tool in climate change mitigation," said Courtenay Wolfe, Chair & CEO of FBSciences. "The health of our climate is deteriorating rapidly, and the agriculture industry must take this opportunity to help make a real difference. Agricultural biologicals can make a significant impact on both climate change adaptation and mitigation while also improving productivity and ROI for growers."

FBSciences is committed to leading the way in innovations in climate-smart agriculture and advocating for the use of agricultural biologicals as a vital tool in the fight against climate change. To learn more, read FBSciences' Climate Impact Report .

About FBSciences

FBSciences is a global leader in the innovation and commercialization of climate-smart biologicals for agriculture and turf. Their naturally derived, proprietary technologies are the foundation for their biostimulant, biopesticide, and fertilizer product lines. With over 100 million dollars in commercial success and more than 1500 independent and university studies over 15 years FBSciences has proven their technologies and products increase quality and nutrient density, improve stress mitigation and recovery, produce healthier plants and higher yields, and increase utilization of other crop inputs. Their sustainable products provide measurable benefits to the environment, including an increase in nitrogen use efficiency, leading to N 2 O emissions reduction, decreased nitrogen runoff, and increased carbon sequestration. With an opportunity for meaningful impact on every managed acre, FBSciences is committed to harnessing the power of nature to transform agriculture globally. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram and learn more at www.fbsciences.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT

Courtenay Wolfe

Chair and CEO

[email protected]

SOURCE FBSciences, Inc.

Related Links

https://fbsciences.com/

