FC BARCELONA AND LIMAK SIGN AGREEMENT TO CONSTRUCT SPOTIFY CAMP NOU STADIUM

Club President, Joan Laporta, and the President of Limak, Nihat Özdemir, attend contract-signing

The Turkey-based international company to take charge of construction works on Spotify Camp Nou, set to begin next June

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FC Barcelona has officially signed an agreement with Limak for the construction of its Spotify Camp Nou stadium. The Turkey-based company will be taking charge of the restructuring works, set to begin next June as soon as the football season is over. The Board of Directors ratified and announced their decision last Monday 9 January 2023.

The agreement was officially signed on Tuesday in the Josep Sunyol presidential box by Joan Laporta, President of FC Barcelona, and Nihat Özdemir, President of Limak Holdings, together with Haldun Fırat Köktürk, a member of the Limak Yatırım board. Laporta was also joined by members of the Club's Board of Directors. The signing ceremony was attended by the Turkish Ambassador in Spain, Burak Akçapar, and the Turkish Consul in Barcelona, Selen Evcit. Limak's President was also joined by Chair of Limak Holding, Ebru Özdemir, and Vice-President of Limak Holding, Serdar Bacaksız.

This agreement now confirms the adjudication of a project that will play a key role in shaping the club's future.

Statement by Joan Laporta, President of FC Barcelona

"The new stadium will be the jewel in the crown of Espai Barça. It will transform and modernise one of the most important sports facilities in Catalonia for the first time since the 1992 Olympic Games. The new Spotify Camp Nou is the legacy we will leave to future generations of Barcelona fans."

"Construction of the new stadium entails a great professional responsibility for both parties, Club and Limak, which we assume with the maximum guarantees of success until the month of November 2024, coinciding with Barça's 125th anniversary."

Statement by Nihat Özdemir, President of Limak

"The signing marks a new chapter for the Club and for Limak. We cherish the great responsibility of upgrading Spotify Camp Nou. It is not only important to FC Barcelona and its fans, but also to the city of Barcelona and Catalonia. Following a competitive tender process, this project shows that we can broaden Limak's vision and horizons. This incredible project motivates us to complete a facility that all people of Barcelona will be able to feel proud of."

Press contact:

Evrim Ergin

[email protected]

+90 533 377 53 21

[email protected]

SOURCE Limak; Barcelona FC