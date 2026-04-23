FC BAYERN AND COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY CELEBRATE A DECADE OF PARTNERSHIP EXCELLENCE

NEW YORK, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FC Bayern, one of the biggest and most valuable clubs in world soccer, and Columbia University, one of the world's most prestigious Ivy League institutions, today mark ten years of a transformative partnership that has redefined how elite sports organizations and world-class academic programs collaborate.

"Our partnership with FC Bayern Munich has been one of the most enriching collaborations in the history of Columbia's Master of Science in Sports Management program. Over ten years, we have seen first-hand how pairing Ivy League academic rigor with the operational excellence of a club like FC Bayern produces exceptional professionals ready to lead our industry. To have engaged with more than 1,000 of our students through this partnership is a testament to the depth of commitment both institutions have shown. We look forward to building on this foundation for many years to come," commented Scott Rosner, Director of the Columbia Sports Management program, Columbia University.

Through guest lectures, bespoke case studies, and direct access to FC Bayern's world-renowned business operations, these leaders of tomorrow have gained an unparalleled window into what it takes to build and sustain one of sport's most iconic brands.

"Ten years ago, we set out to build something meaningful at the intersection of elite soccer and elite education. Today, it has exceeded every expectation and in doing so, matched the FC Bayern tradition of long-term, high-impact partnerships that average ten years in duration," said Dee Kundra, Managing Director, FC Bayern Munich – Americas.

Beyond the classroom, FC Bayern has delivered more than 20 internship positions over the decade, providing highly capable students with real-life, high-level experience. These placements have helped launch careers and forge lasting professional connections between Columbia graduates and the broader global sports industry.

"We have watched Columbia students go into the industry, on occasion as FC Bayern employees and eventually go on to become leaders across the sports industry. That legacy is something we carry with great pride," she added.

As FC Bayern Munich and Columbia University enter their second decade of partnership, both organizations remain committed to deepening their collaboration and continuing to set the standard for what a truly world-class sports management education looks like. Together, they will continue to shape the leaders who will define the next era of global sport.

SOURCE FC Bayern Munich