FC Bayern Scores Big with RISE with SAP to Future-Proof Club and Organizational Operations

WALLDORF, Germany , Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that FC Bayern has migrated its on-premise systems to the cloud through the RISE with SAP journey. This strategic move is designed to accelerate innovation, strengthen data protection and future-proof the club's digital operations.

Germany's most successful football club and one of the world's leading professional sports organizations, FC Bayern has strengthened its long-term partnership with SAP by choosing RISE with SAP to transition to SAP Cloud ERP Private solutions, the digital core of SAP Business Suite. This complements the club's existing array of cloud solutions. These include SAP SuccessFactors, SAP Emarsys, SAP Concur, SAP Analytics Cloud, SAP Datasphere, and SAP Sports One solutions as well as SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP), SAP HANA Cloud and SAP Event Ticketing software.

RISE with SAP helps position the club to be future ready by unlocking continuous innovation, real-time analytics and AI-enabled insights. The new cloud environment enhances financial management, accelerates merchandise fulfilment and optimizes partner management to help ensure smoother logistics for kits, facilities and the supply chain. Today, more than 9.5 million fan and member data records and more than 25,000 product master data records are managed in SAP Cloud ERP applications, providing a unified foundation for fan engagement, merchandising and operational excellence.

Cloud manages match-day peaks

By moving to the cloud, FC Bayern gains faster time to value and elastic scalability to help manage match-day traffic peaks while simplifying IT operations through a unified data platform. The transition also enables a predictable operating expense model, with SAP-managed security and compliance significantly reducing the club's operational burden.

"FC Bayern demonstrates how organizations can leverage the cloud solutions in SAP Business Suite to drive innovation and growth," said Thomas Saueressig, member of the Executive Board of SAP SE, Customer Services & Delivery. "Through RISE with SAP, the club now benefits from continuous updates, integrated analytics and AI capabilities that enhance fan experiences and strengthen operational agility."

SAP Cloud ERP Private offers continuous SAP-driven innovation and integration with services on SAP BTP, including advanced analytics, machine learning and process integration. The solutions are hosted in certified data centers with disaster-recovery capabilities, centralized security updates and monitoring, a 99.9% service-level agreement and European Union (EU) data-residency options. This supports compliance with standards such as those of the International Organization for Standardization and the EU's General Data Protection Regulation.

The move from a self-hosted model was completed only after rigorous assurance, governance and security measures were taken in compliance with FC Bayern's strict operational and privacy requirements.

Putting FC Bayern at the forefront of digital innovation

"Our partnership with SAP ensures that FC Bayern remains at the forefront of digital innovation. By moving to the cloud, we can scale fan engagement, optimize player performance analytics and streamline commercial operations across all global hubs," said Jan-Christian Dreesen, CEO of FC Bayern München AG.

The new environment supports a clean-core approach to cloud ERP and provides a clear road map for adopting current and future SAP software innovations including the Joule and SAP Green Ledger solutions and additional AI-supported capabilities. This enables FC Bayern to scale fan engagement, player performance analytics, commercial operations, and HR and finance processes more efficiently and sustainably.

