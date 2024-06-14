FC Mother and the Pele Foundation to launch the FC Mother League Brazil, the first-ever healing sports league to gamify maternal healing, with a mission to generate up to $12 Trillion in Life Years back to humanity by World Cup 2034

Revolutionary concept introduced at the inaugural Saudi Future Investment Initiative for Latin America, will unify maternal health science within football and gaming communities across Latin America, Saudi Arabia, and the United States

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FC Mother , the world's first H-Sports company (Healing Sports), and the Pele Foundation, have co-developed a revolutionary solution to the $27 Trillion global problem of maternal healing and wellbeing, the FC Mother Football League.

FC Mother is the world's first football inspired league play and game designed to harness the enormous infrastructure and power of football to solve one of the world's most valuable well-being problems: maternal healing and health.

Illustrative: Scoreboard of how the new FC Mother League Brazil will translate maternal healing scoring of “goals” and “assists” into Quality Adjusted Life Years (QALYS), the ultimate measure of successful pregnancy outcomes. To honor Pele’s mother’s, FC Mother and Pele Foundation created this heartfelt tribute to the woman whose unwavering support & love shaped his life, Dona Celeste Arantes, with this special film in the form of a poem read by Pele.

The FC Mother League Brazil is being introduced at the FII Summit, whose key speakers include H.E. Lula da Silva, President of Brazil, H.R.H. Princess Reema Bint Bandar Al Saud, Saudi Ambassador to the U.S., H.R.H. Prince Faisal Bin Bandar Al Saud, Chairman of the Saudi Esports Federation, H.E. Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Governor of the Public Investment Fund (PIF) and Chairman of the FII Institute, and former presidents Felipe Calderon (Mexico), Juan Manuel Santos (Colombia), Jorge Quiroga (Bolivia), and Laura Chinchilla (Costa Rica).

The importance of maternal health to humanity was highlighted by the H.E. Geraldo José Rodrigues Alckmin Filho, Vice President of Brazil - a physician and politician who is named after the patron saint of expectant mothers, Saint Gerard - mothers are the most valuable community, though too often they are forgotten.

And as stated by H.E. Yasir Al-Rumayyan in the Future Investment Institute's opening remarks, football in Brazil is a core investment theme of the Public Investment Fund.

FC Mother is the brainchild of Morad Fareed who spent 10 years pioneering the world's leading maternal health and science ecosystem to redefine maternal health as human longevity, and measure its lifelong impact on all of humanity. Morad was previously a football player for the Palestinian National Football Team, and cofounder of the world's leading healthy infrastructure company, Delos and the International WELL Building Institute , which pioneered the $440 Billion category of health and longevity through healthier buildings.1

To develop a breakthrough on maternal health, over the last decade Morad founded the world's leading maternal health lab in collaboration with the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), Square Roots, Commonsense Childbirth, and Delos; published its seminal white paper findings at Harvard Chan ; passed the first ever policy resolution on maternal wellness in the United States, signed by 1,300+ US Mayors ; the world's first science-based maternal wellness standard, Birthmark™; and founded the Fareed Family Fund at Harvard Chan for advancing maternal health research.

FC Mother's lab recently quantified for the first time the total value of "Life Years" being lost due to unhealthy pregnancies, a staggering 194 million life years per year, equivalent to a loss of $27 Trillion in life value2, making it one of the largest addressable issues in all of health and wellbeing.

FC Mother was formed after extensive research and analysis on how to best distribute, measure, and scale proven maternal healing solutions, and realized that sporting infrastructure - and particularly football infrastructure - represented humanity's greatest untapped resource to harness in its global mission to heal our mothers.

The global football community comprises 5 billion fans and 4,500+ clubs, which represent collectively the world's greatest human infrastructure platform. Currently, as a group, football clubs spend $50 Billion a year towards community well-being initiatives3, though football has yet to focus on maternal well-being.

Pelé, and his namesake the Pelé Foundation, is the most decorated World Cup champion of all time, setting the gold standard of football by becoming the first footballer to score "1,000 goals." He regularly credited his historic achievements to his mother, Dona Celeste, who is currently 101 years old, as well as his beloved community of Santos, Brazil. And given his - and many other footballers - profound relationships and honor for their own mothers, the idea to translate maternal health into football was born.

"We are honored to translate our 10 years of maternal research, science and healing programs into the FC Mother League, where it can now reach the global football community of 5 billion fans and accelerate maternal healing," says Morad Fareed, Founder of FC Mother and Chairman of the H-Sports Institute. "Beginning in Brazil with the greatest of all time, Pelé, the League's measurable improvements in "Life Years" are a breakthrough in maternal and family healing, and a new model of how h-sports leagues can solve humanity's largest challenges."

By World Cup 2034, the FC Mother League aims to generate up to 485 million Quality Adjusted Life Years (QALYs) back to mothers and families - a value of approximately $12.3 Trillion in Life Years - by engaging 10% of expecting mothers within the worldwide football community with its science-based healing and scoring platform.4

"The Pelé Foundation is honored to co-develop the historic FC Mother League, and carry forward Pelé's legacy of health, love and healing throughout his beloved football community," says Joe Fraga, Executive Director of the Pelé Foundation.

The FC Mother League Brazil - addressing Brazil's $258 Billion maternal healing problem - will begin enrolling club communities in Brazil in October 2024, with its first season to commence in early 2025, and collaborate with the International H-Sports Institute to scale its league across Latin America, Saudi Arabia, and the United States.

About FC Mother: FC Mother is the fruition of a 10-year global research initiative to create a breakthrough on one of humanity's most important problems, maternal healing, a $27 Trillion annual problem. FC Mother's novel platform unites the world's leading scientists with world leading football communities to implement its integrated healing programs. Its historical work includes the first policy resolution to be ratified in 83 years in the United States on maternal wellness , signed by 1,400 US Mayors; the first public health standard for maternal well-being, BIRTHMARK ™; the first maternal wellness science lab, Humanity 2.0 Lab ; the largest well-being science and motherhood ecosystem; the first network of free maternal wellness centers in the US; and founding a maternal health fund at Harvard Chan along with his sister, Cynthia Fareed. For more information, please visit: www.fcmother.com.

About Pelé Foundation: After retiring from football in 1977, Pelé channeled his fame and influence into meaningful endeavors, championing causes he deeply believed in. His philanthropic efforts ranged from advocating for world peace to championing international children's rights and combating poverty. In 1994, Pelé was honored with the appointment as a UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador, a prestigious role recognising individuals who wield extraordinary influence in promoting global peace and security through fostering international collaboration. In recognition of his extensive humanitarian work spanning the globe, UNESCO awarded Pelé with the 'Children in Need' in 2012. That same year, the University of Edinburgh acknowledged his lifetime achievements by conferring upon him an Honorary Doctorate Degree, a well-deserved tribute to his remarkable contributions to society. While still alive, Pelé founded the Pelé Foundation with the aim of preserving his humanitarian legacy and continuing his fight for a world with more social justice, peace, and education. For more information, please visit: Pelé Foundation

About H-Sports Institute: The International Healing Sports Institute is a pioneering organization established to lead the creation of the Sports 3.0 industry, or how 'sporting infrastructure' can be repurposed to help heal humanity. A proprietary gaming mechanism and scoring methodology unlocks a new avenue for the integration and implementation of health and wellbeing gold standards, by leveraging the reach of sports and fantasy leagues worldwide. The first-ever healing sports league is FC Mother, set to have its first season start in 2025. For more information, please visit: www.hsportsinstitute.org

