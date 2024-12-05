FC Mother to Usher in a New Age of Sports-Driven Health Innovation by Pioneering H-Sports and the World Cup of Healing 2026

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FC Mother, winner of the World Football Summit's Innovation Award, is pioneering a new category and system of health via sports, called Healing Sports (H-Sports).

FC Mother Explainer: Welcome to the FC Mother League and the World Cup of Healing 2026! The World Cup of Healing will be hosted at Omya Ranch (Omaha, NE) in 2026. (Sculpture: Angeline Chen and Kyle Block; will also include a global scoreboard for Life Years created by the FC Mother League.)

The FC Mother League is a new global competition to be played by the 5 billion football fans and 4,500 football clubs worldwide. By tapping into football's vast social infrastructure, community, and competitive spirit, the League was designed to transform maternal health - currently a $27 trillion global challenge - from a low priority public health issue into a new global football-inspired league and economy to heal mothers.

The FC Mother league's model - called H-Sports - is a breakthrough business model and healthcare innovation, that unifies key market forces into a new system for healing humanity. At a time of foundational realignment of government and healthcare globally, the H-Sports model offers a private-sector solution to measure, fund, and distribute maternal and family health globally.

The cornerstone innovation of the H-Sports model is the ability to measure improvements in mothers' health and translate them in terms of years of high-quality life gained, unlocking an entirely new funding model and payor for global maternal health. When we help mothers stay healthy during the 1,000-day window between pregnancy and early motherhood, both they and their children can live longer, healthier lives. By expanding this model globally through football clubs, FC Mother aims to help millions of families gain these benefits - resulting in historic well-being and longevity gains of up to 54 million years of healthy life across communities worldwide within a decade, creating an estimated $7.6 trillion in value for human wellbeing.

Three market forces empower the H-Sports economy. By adding years of high-quality life to families and humanity, FC Mother can now tap into the $250 billion pool of impact-based funds to reward validated health improvements. Secondly, mothers comprise the largest economic group in the world, worth $32 trillion or 85% of all consumer purchases , representing the most attractive sponsorship demographic. Lastly, sponsorships in sports are projected to reach $116 billion by 2027 , with 54% targeting women.

By unifying these dynamics, the result is a market-based breakthrough: a new $366 billion pool of capital to fund maternal and family health via H-Sports, independent of government or healthcare systems.

To lead the creation of H-Sports, FC Mother has engaged world-class partners across capital, science, elite football and sports medicine, and family wellness.

FC Mother has partnered with the Carson Family Office, a pioneering investor, to establish the new H-Sports economy and host the World Cup of Healing in Omaha, Nebraska in the summer of 2026 - coinciding with FIFA's World Cup. The World Cup of Healing will be the largest healing impact event in the world and a global celebration of healing excellence with football fandom, with the shared mission to heal our mothers.

"We are thrilled to partner with FC Mother on this journey to pioneer the new H-Sports economy and the World Cup of Healing," shared Omani Carson, Chairman of Carson Family Office. "We invest in world changing ideas and leaders, and are proud to call Omaha the new home of the World Cup of Healing."

FC Mother has also signed a 10-year joint venture agreement with the Sports Doctors Network, led by Dr. Niko Mihic, Chief Medical Advisor at Real Madrid. This partnership unites FC Mother with elite football clubs like Real Madrid, Manchester United, and AC Milan, their medical doctors and their fans to tackle the global maternal health crisis in an unprecedented way. Currently, the Sports Doctors Network has over 1.5 billion football fans in its global club ecosystem.

"Football clubs have enormous capacity and value to extend beyond on field performance and into public and community health performance" says Dr. Niko Mihic of Real Madrid. "The FC Mother League is a powerful next step for the medicine and football communities to unite in helping to solve our mothers' health."

For 10 years, FC Mother has cultivated the world's largest health and wellness science ecosystem, including science partnerships with Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and data partnerships with the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME). This has enabled FC Mother to unify maternal science with health data in the revolutionary new Life Years principle - the lynchpin of the H-Sports economy.

Its research, including the published Vatican White Paper , identified unhealthy pregnancies as the number 1 cause of disease globally, with maternal and neonatal disorders leading to the loss of 194 million life years (DALYs). Currently, there is no private or public solution to close this gap, representing the largest opportunity for gains in global health and well-being.

"The 'Life Years' insight is a breakthrough for humanity that enables FC Mother to fund and lead the world's largest healing movement for mothers via the beautiful game," says Morad Fareed, FC Mother Founder. "Through the World Cup of Healing, we will harness the global football fan base to help power a new market based approach for healing humanity."

Fareed, a former pro football player and leading entrepreneur in health innovation, is uniquely positioned to lead this movement. His previous work includes creating the life science unicorn Delos, the WELL Building Standard, and the WELL Living Lab at the Mayo Clinic.

For more information about FC Mother and the World Cup of Healing, please visit www.fcmother.com.

About FC Mother

FC Mother is a global authority on maternal wellness science and the pioneer of the Healing-Sports movement. It is dedicated to improving the health and well-being of mothers globally.

About Carson Family Office

Carson Family Office, a pioneer in conscious capital and leadership, invests in world changing ideas and leaders. It has pioneered a new capital and healing ecosystem of the most promising breakthroughs for humanity's well-being.

About Sports Doctors Network (SDN)

The Sports Doctors Network is a global organization of elite sports physicians who work with top football clubs and sports teams to optimize player performance and partner on world changing public health projects.

CONTACT: Jenn Jimenez, [email protected]

SOURCE FC Mother