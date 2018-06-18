FCA 2017 National Sweepstakes Entrant Wins the All-new 2018 Jeep® Wrangler Rubicon

"Finding a recipient for the FCA US LLC National Sweepstakes remains a highlight of the job," said Jason Russ, Head of Experiential Marketing, FCA US. "It's great to see that the winner, Christian, selected the legendary Jeep® Wrangler. He'll now join the countless Jeep brand enthusiasts and loyal owners who flash the 'Jeep Wave' for years to come."

"I honestly still cannot believe that I am the winner," said Castro. "There were tons of attendees at the SEMA show so I never considered the possibility of winning a new vehicle. I am super excited and have never won anything of this nature before."

As the winner, Castro received a $45,000 voucher to put toward his choice of any Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram or FIAT brand vehicle. Without hesitation, Castro selected the all-new redesigned 2018 Jeep Wrangler. Castro attributes his choice to his mother, a previous Jeep vehicle owner, and his memories of the vehicle as the family car.

With even more legendary Jeep 4x4 capability, a modern design that stays true to the original, advanced fuel-efficient powertrains, more open-air options and loaded with safety features and advanced technology, the all-new 2018 Jeep Wrangler possesses all the capabilities Castro remembers and has since been equipped with many more. Castro's all-new 2018 Jeep Wrangler is pre-configured with a sleek black exterior and matching black interior, paired with red accents in the stitching and seat belts. Champion Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Downey, California, had the pleasure of delivering the prize vehicle to its proud new owner.

FCA continues to hold its annual vehicle sweepstakes, making entry accessible at FCA consumer experiences held nationwide. At FCA vehicle experiences, consumers are fully immersed in information regarding Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram or FIAT brand vehicles and are encouraged to enter the National Sweepstakes onsite. Consumers engage with knowledgeable product specialists at branded stations and test drive vehicles from the FCA product lineup at no cost.

Featured at one of the automotive industry's biggest trade shows, the 2017 Specialty Equipment Market Association Show (SEMA), Castro entered by chance at the FCA Mopar brand display. Castro's choice of the Wrangler was especially fitting, as the Mopar brand used the SEMA event to showcase the brand's new line of 200-plus parts and accessories available for the all-new Jeep Wrangler. The Jeep Wrangler was also named "Hottest 4x4-SUV" for the eighth consecutive year at SEMA, cementing Wrangler's position as a favorite for customization.

The entries from 2017 were collected through a number of hands-on FCA brand initiatives that took place all over the country, including the Camp Jeep off-road drive course, Ram Truck Territory test tracks at auto shows, and numerous test drive and community fundraising events involving the FIAT, Chrysler and Dodge brands as well.

Eligible consumers can enter the annual FCA US LLC National Sweepstakes for a chance to win $45,000 toward the cost of a new Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram or FIAT brand vehicle throughout 2018. Purchase is not required to enter or win. For the official sweepstakes rules and details on how to enter, please visit www.fcaentertowin.com. The 2018 sweepstakes ends December 31, 2018.

