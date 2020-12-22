FCA Chief Human Resources Officer Linda Knoll to Retire

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. ("FCA" or "the Company") (NYSE: FCAU / MTA: FCA) today announced that Linda Knoll, its Chief Human Resources Officer, has elected to retire after nearly three decades of dedicated service.



In a distinguished career, honed also in the predecessor companies of FCA and at CNH Industrial, Ms. Knoll has served in a number of wide-ranging senior leadership roles since first joining the Fiat Group in 1994.



Ms. Knoll is one of the longest-serving members of the Company's Group Executive Council (GEC), which was formed in 2011 as the highest executive decision-making body within FCA, responsible for reviewing the operating performance of the business, making key strategic decisions and sharing best practices, including the development and deployment of key human resources.



FCA will continue to benefit from Ms. Knoll's counsel and experience until the closing of the merger with Peugeot S.A. (Groupe PSA) and the creation of Stellantis, which is expected to take place by the end of the first quarter of 2021.



After her retirement from the Company Ms. Knoll will continue to share her valuable knowledge and expertise by serving as an Adviser to EXOR, FCA's reference shareholder. She will also remain on the Board of Comau as it prepares to become a publicly-listed company.



"Linda has been pivotal in strengthening our global Human Resources operations and played a fundamental role in our success," said Mike Manley, Chief Executive Officer of FCA. "On behalf of all FCA employees and the many colleagues with whom she has worked so closely, I want to express our warm thanks to Linda for her dedication, leadership and tireless service to our Company."



London, 22 December 2020

SOURCE FCA

