FCA Delivers First Campaign for Jeep®, Dodge, Ram, Chrysler and FIAT Featuring the Apple Experience

The summer advertising campaign features 10 music artists across multiple labels, including a Jeep brand collaboration with multiplatinum, Grammy®-nominated band OneRepublic (Interscope Records), which launches its sixth Summer of Jeep campaign, in tandem with the release of OneRepublic's brand new song "Connection."

Alice Cooper stars in a campaign for Dodge, the Brothers Osborne appear in the Ram brand campaign and the new DeJ Loaf & Leon Bridges track "Liberated" is featured in new FIAT brand online spots. Additionally, actress Kathryn Hahn stars in new videos, including "Girls Night Out" for the Chrysler Pacifica.

Starting last month, FCA has been offering customers in the U.S. and Canada an incredible Apple experience in their cars, which includes up to six months free of Apple Music* with the purchase of any new Chrysler, Dodge, FIAT, Jeep or Ram vehicle with standard CarPlay support. With Apple CarPlay, FCA customers can listen to music, make calls, send and receive messages, play audiobooks and podcasts, get directions optimized for traffic conditions and more. Playlists curated by participating artists in FCA's summer advertising campaign are now available exclusively on Apple Music.

"FCA offers an incredible Apple experience, giving consumers the ability to enjoy Apple Music's catalog of 45 million songs and to listen with premium BeatsAudio sound, in addition to all the features that come with CarPlay. This collaboration inspired us to leverage the strength and identity of each of our individual brands," said Olivier Francois, Chief Marketing Officer, FCA. "Additionally, as the only automaker to now offer branded playlists on Apple Music, this allows us to provide increased relevance to targeted audiences."

"With this new campaign, Interscope continues our relationship with the FCA-crafting campaigns that speak to the power of music," said Steve Berman, Vice Chairman Interscope Geffen A&M Records. "Our diverse roster and FCA's respect for the magic of artistry and the creative process are evident in the new Summer of Jeep spot featuring OneRepublic."

Jeep Brand: "Sold Out" with OneRepublic featuring "Connection"

"Connection," the new single from OneRepublic, is available now at all digital retailers.

Jeep | Curated Playlist – One Republic will be available on June 30 exclusively on Apple Music.

In addition to "Connection" by OneRepublic, the Jeep brand's 360-degree campaign includes two multicultural spots ("Perfect Sync", "Always on Beat") and a Jeep | Curated Playlist – Sofia Reyes available now exclusively on Apple Music.

Dodge Brand: "The Rider" with Alice Cooper featuring "Under My Wheels" Dodge and Rock Hall of Fame's Alice Cooper provide high-octane fun with two 60-second videos titled "The Rider" and featuring song "Under My Wheels." In "The Rider," viewers see an assistant navigating his Dodge Durango through streets as he uses CarPlay features, including voice-activated Siri commands and Maps, to help him collect everything from black nail polish to balloons to a boa constrictor for a very discerning musical artist.

Dodge | Curated Playlist – Alice Cooper is available now exclusively on Apple Music.

Ram Brand: "Support the Port | Brothers Osborne" featuring "While You Still Can"

Ram and Grammy-nominated Brothers Osborne joined to give back to the community of Port Saint Joe (Florida) and decided to name the album after it. Combining Brothers Osborne's desire to give back to the residents and Ram Truck's "Built To Serve" ethos, the video (featuring the new track "While You Still Can") features Brothers Osborne and the Ram brand repairing the theatre, and the band giving a special performance on its site for the residents.

Ram | Curated Playlist – Dave Cobb (Grammy-winning music producer known for producing the work of such country acts as Chris Stapleton, Zac Brown Band and Sturgill Simpson) is available now exclusively on Apple Music.

FIAT Brand: "Drum Kit" and "Finger Dance" featuring "Liberated" by Dej Loaf & Leon Bridges

New FIAT videos running across the brand's digital and social channels feature DeJ Loaf & Leon Bridges' new track "Liberated."

FIAT | Curated Playlist – Gus Wenner and FIAT | Curated Playlist – Rolling Stone are available now exclusively on Apple Music.

Chrysler Brand: "Girls Night Out" starring Kathryn Hahn and featuring track "Good Time" by Nicky Blitz

Chrysler and Kathryn Hahn join for four 30-second new television/online spots featuring the Chrysler Pacifica and Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid. The 30-second "Girls Night Out," launching as part of the Apple experience campaign, features the Nicky Blitz track "Good Time."

Chrysler | Curated Playlist – Kathryn Hahn is available now exclusively on Apple Music.

*New Apple Music subscribers will receive six months free. Buyers already subscribed to Apple Music will receive three months free. The yearlong initiative runs through April 30, 2019.

