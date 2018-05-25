FCA Design to Host High-octane Cars and Coffee Event

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., May 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FCA Design Cars and Coffee returns on Sunday, June 3 to kick off the grassroots car show summer season, inviting all cars and automotive enthusiasts to FCA US headquarters for an informal show.
The event is free of charge and all makes, models and eras are welcome.
WHAT:
Along with the many makes and models expected at the event, FCA will display some of its eye-catching concept vehicles, including classic vehicles, concepts built for the 2018 Easter Jeep® Safari, plus a few surprises:
- Jeep Wagoneer Roadtrip - The Jeep Wagoneer Roadtrip stirs up nostalgic memories of going to Yellowstone National Park on a summer family vacation.
- Jeep Quicksand – This concept was created for enthusiasts who love the sand life. The Jeep Quicksand is a loud, fast and fun hot rod. This concept debuted at the 2017 Easter Jeep Safari.
- Classic 1970 Dodge Challenger T/A: A true blast from the past, inspiration for modern muscle.
WHERE:
Parking Lot 25
Chrysler World Headquarters and Technology Center
1000 Chrysler Dr.
Auburn Hills, Michigan 48326
WHEN:
Sunday, June 3, 9 a.m. - noon
