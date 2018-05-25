FCA Design to Host High-octane Cars and Coffee Event

WHAT:

Along with the many makes and models expected at the event, FCA will display some of its eye-catching concept vehicles, including classic vehicles, concepts built for the 2018 Easter Jeep® Safari, plus a few surprises:

Jeep Wagoneer Roadtrip - The Jeep Wagoneer Roadtrip stirs up nostalgic memories of going to Yellowstone National Park on a summer family vacation.

on a summer family vacation. Jeep Quicksand – This concept was created for enthusiasts who love the sand life. The Jeep Quicksand is a loud, fast and fun hot rod. This concept debuted at the 2017 Easter Jeep Safari.

Classic 1970 Dodge Challenger T/A: A true blast from the past, inspiration for modern muscle.

WHERE:

Parking Lot 25

Chrysler World Headquarters and Technology Center

1000 Chrysler Dr.

Auburn Hills, Michigan 48326

WHEN:

Sunday, June 3, 9 a.m. - noon

About FCA US LLC

FCA US LLC is a North American automaker based in Auburn Hills, Michigan. It designs, manufactures, and sells or distributes vehicles under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands, as well as the SRT performance designation. The Company also distributes Mopar and Alfa Romeo parts and accessories. FCA US is building upon the historic foundations of Chrysler Corp., established in 1925 by industry visionary Walter P. Chrysler and Fabbrica Italiana Automobili Torino (F.I.A.T.), founded in Italy in 1899 by pioneering entrepreneurs, including Giovanni Agnelli. FCA US is a member of the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCA) family of companies. (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA).

FCA, the eighth-largest automaker in the world based on total annual vehicle sales, is an international automotive group. FCA is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FCAU" and on the Mercato Telematico Azionario under the symbol "FCA."

