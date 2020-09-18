FCA Earns Spot On Latina Style "Best Companies for Latinas" List

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Report "is the most respected evaluation of corporate America's employment opportunities and policies as they pertain to Latinas"

Seventeenth year the company has been included in the Top 50 Report since the benchmark was established in 1998

FCA was the highest rated automaker on the 2020 list

The editors of Latina Style magazine have selected FCA as one of the 2020 Top 50 Best Companies for Latinas to work for in the U.S. The Company ranked No. 15 and was the highest rated automaker on the list. The list will be featured in the magazine's LS50 Report released in September.

The LS50 Report highlights companies that have a dedicated effort to diverse recruitment and promotion initiatives, including companies that have programs to recruit veterans and military personnel. It is considered "the most respected evaluation of corporate America's employment opportunities and policies" as they pertain to Latinas.

Hundreds of companies were evaluated for inclusion on the list and this is the 17th year the Company has been included in the Top 50 Report since the benchmark was established in 1998.

"FCA's diversity and inclusion efforts are central to our business strategy and our ability to attract and retain top talent," said Lottie Holland, Head of Diversity, Inclusion & Engagement, FCA – North America. "Our consistent performance on this important benchmark reflects our longstanding commitment to respect and fully engage all people and cultures."

Part of FCA's commitment to diversity includes support of 10 employee-directed Business Resource Groups (BRG) representing an array of affinity communities. The company's Latins In Connection (LinC) BRG is among the most active of these groups supporting employee and member professional development, promoting multicultural understanding and pursuing a range of strategic initiatives that position the company's products with diverse customers and communities.

Latina Style magazine began the LS50 Report as "a quest to explore deeper into the business world and bring forth powerful and useful information on the growing importance of recruiting professional Latinas."

In 1997, with the assistance of the U.S. Department of Labor, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and national Hispanic organizations, the magazine developed a comprehensive survey that is sent annually to Fortune 1000 companies. The LS50 Report, the result of that annual survey process, highlights each selected company's leadership programs, employee benefits and Latina representation in senior positions.

The report is distributed to Hispanic professional and civic organizations, national women's organizations, colleges and universities, all members of the U.S. Congress, the White House, members of the Cabinet, military and veteran's organizations. The report is also distributed at major Hispanic and recruitment conferences.

"Over the years the survey has also evolved to ensure more opportunities for Latinas are taken into consideration," says Robert Bard, CEO, Latina Style Inc. "With the mission to recognize the work corporate America is doing to advance and empower Latinas, the survey not only reflects the opportunities provided to Latinas but it is also a reflection of the company's culture and overall focus on diversity and inclusion."

The annual awards ceremony honoring the Latina Style 50 companies will take place in February 2021 during the Latina Style 50 Awards and Diversity Leaders Conference in Washington, D.C.

Latina Style is the most influential publication reaching the contemporary Hispanic woman. With a national circulation of 150,000 and a readership of nearly 600,000, the magazine is unique in its ability to reach both the seasoned professional and the young Latina entering the workforce for the first time, showcasing Latina achievements in all areas, including business, science, civic affairs, education, entertainment, sports, and the arts.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) is a global automaker that designs, engineers, manufactures and sells vehicles in a portfolio of exciting brands, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep®, Lancia, Ram and Maserati.

For more information, please visit the FCA media site at http://media.fcanorthamerica.com.

