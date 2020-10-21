FCA Enhances Online Retailing Experience

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Online Retailing Experience to now be called E-Shop

Test drive appointments, online chats and other features to be added to E-Shop

FCA is enhancing consumer capability to buy a Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, Ram, Fiat or Alfa Romeo vehicle over the internet by offering several new features to the Online Retailing Experience, which will now be known as E-Shop.

"Six months ago, we pulled ahead the launch of E-Shop to help our dealers who were attempting to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic," U.S. Head of Sales Jeff Kommor said. "Little did we know what a powerful tool E-Shop would become. About 45 percent of FCA's monthly sales originated from an internet lead; last year it was about 25 percent. Consumers say E-Shop gives them more transparency, while dealers say the entire process, including home delivery, allows them to create a strong bond with the shopper."

E-Shop is a premium one-stop platform that allows customers extensive choice and the ability to complete the entire vehicle purchasing process online, including pricing information, trade-in value of the current vehicle, financial lending options, e-signature to complete final paperwork and, in most cases, scheduling home delivery. E-Shop is accessible through the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Fiat and Alfa Romeo websites, participating dealer sites and a variety of social media applications.

Online shopping traffic across the dealer network has increased more than 65 percent since the launch of E-Shop. Customers who complete the process online are spending less time in the dealership and more time learning about the new features of their vehicles, making the purchase process more enjoyable.

"We had always envisioned E-Shop as a digital backbone onto which we could bolt new, cutting-edge elements that put the customer first," said Marissa Hunter, Head of Marketing, FCA - North America. "Ecommerce continues to be an integral tool in our marketing suite, providing audiences the ability to experience and shop our brands from the comfort of their homes. We're only getting started. Internal intelligence, early customer and dealer feedback, are shaping the next phase of E-Shop, giving our brands and dealer body a sophisticated online tool to drive more excitement, affinity and trust in the shopping process."

Other features will include:

Online Chats – Launching today, consumers can have their questions answered in real time via online chatting

– Launching today, consumers can have their questions answered in real time via online chatting Test Drive Appointments – Shoppers can schedule a time to test drive a vehicle before entering a showroom, reducing the wait time for time-constrained consumers. This feature will be available by December

– Shoppers can schedule a time to test drive a vehicle before entering a showroom, reducing the wait time for time-constrained consumers. This feature will be available by December Reservations – In a service integrated with PayPal, shoppers who see a vehicle online can access their PayPal accounts to put down a refundable reservation. This feature will be available by November

– In a service integrated with PayPal, shoppers who see a vehicle online can access their PayPal accounts to put down a refundable reservation. This feature will be available by November Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles / Used Vehicle Sales – Dealers will have the opportunity to list their entire certified pre-owned vehicle and used vehicle inventories on E-Shop. This feature will be available by December

FCA and its dealers are committed to make E-Shop one of the most competitive tools in the automotive industry. New technologies, designed to improve customer convenience, will be added to E-Shop on an ongoing basis.



