FCA Extends Application Window for Pre-qualified Detroiters to Sept. 29

Detroit residents who completed Detroit at Work Job Readiness have an additional week to apply

residents who completed at Work Job Readiness have an additional week to apply More than 11,00 Detroiters received an invitation to be first in line for one of the new FCA jobs

Hiring underway for salaried and skilled trades positions

FCA adding 5,000 jobs in Detroit to support production of new Jeep® models

FCA is extending the application window for the more than 11,000 pre-qualified Detroiters who want to work at the Company's new assembly plant being built on the city's eastside. The deadline for applications is now Sept. 29. The extension applies to Detroiters who have already completed the Detroit at Work Job Readiness activities held at over 300 events around the city since June.

"We decided to extend the application window to make sure that all Detroit residents who are already on the list have an additional opportunity to complete the application process," said Mike Lackaye, Head of Hourly Staffing, FCA. "Our intent has always been to make sure that Detroit residents are considered first, and we feel that this extension is important in achieving that objective."

The application window initially opened on Aug. 26 to Detroit residents in the impact area, the three zip codes surrounding the new plant. All other Detroiters began applying on Sept. 9.

The Company is also currently hiring for salaried and skilled trades positions. Available positions can be found at careers.fcagroup.com.

FCA announced in February that it would invest $2.5 billion to convert the former Mack Avenue Engine Complex into a new assembly plant and retool the Jefferson North Assembly Plant, bringing nearly 5,000 new jobs to the city to support production of the next-generation Jeep® Grand Cherokee, as well as an all-new three-row full-size Jeep SUV and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) models. When the new facility opens in late 2020, it will be the first new assembly plant in Detroit in nearly 30 years.

Applicants experiencing any technical difficulties should call Detroit at Work at 313-962-WORK for assistance.

