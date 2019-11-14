FCA Foundation Invests $1.6 Million to Advance Educational Opportunities for Detroit-area Students

"The FCA Foundation recognizes its responsibility to help build strong and sustainable communities," said Christine Estereicher, Director - FCA Foundation, Civic Engagement & State Affairs. "We believe that this goal can only be realized by investing in Detroit's young people, providing them with educational opportunities as well as life skills that will help them grow and thrive for years to come."

Among the 17 academic and nonprofit organizations receiving an FCA Foundation grant, Cranbrook Institute of Science will use its grant to bring a hands-on science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) program to K-12 students at Detroit Enterprise Academy, as well as to students in southeast and central Michigan. This programming demonstrates a sustainable model of academic instruction that offers STEM learning and its real-world application and resource efficiency.



"Cranbrook Institute of Science is committed to transforming students, families and communities through STEM and environmental education programs of the highest quality and impact," said Dr. Michael Stafford, Ph.D., Director of Cranbrook Institute of Science. "We are delighted to have the FCA Foundation, an organization as committed and passionate about these issues as we are, as a partner in this important work."



2019 FCA Foundation Grant Recipients



Arab American and Chaldean Council - Expansion of after-school enrichment program

ACCESS - Expansion of digital inclusion program

City Year - In-school mentoring

Communities in Schools - Support to help students stay on track to graduation

Cranbrook Institute of Science - STEM education and environmental outreach program

Detroit Police Athletic League - Youth athletic, leadership and mentoring programs

Engineering Society of Detroit - Girls in Engineering Academy

FIRST Championship (Detroit) - Volunteer sponsor

FIRST in Michigan - Support for 114 FIRST robotics competition teams in Arizona, Illinois, Indiana and Michigan

LA SED - Youth enrichment program with a focus on literacy and math proficiency

Math Corps - Academic and mentoring program for Detroit public school students in grades 6-12

Michigan College Access Network - College advising support for high school students

Rhonda Walker Foundation - RWF Academy after-school program for middle-school girls

Ruth Ellis Center Inc. - Expansion of youth leadership program

Teach for America - Literacy Teacher Development in eastside Detroit schools

Winning Futures - School-based leadership and mentoring with an emphasis on high school graduation and college preparation

YMCA of Metropolitan Detroit - Youth development programming in Warren, Trenton, Pontiac and the east side of Detroit

About FCA Foundation

The FCA Foundation, the charitable arm of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, supports charitable organizations and initiatives that help empower people, build strong, resilient communities and generate meaningful and measurable societal impacts particularly in the field of education.



About Cranbrook Institute of Science

Cranbrook Institute of Science, Michigan's Museum of Natural History, located in Bloomfield Hills, Mich. has been engaging learners of all ages and interests in educational programs and experiences since 1930. The Institute of Science seeks to draw science and education together through permanent exhibits, its traveling exhibit hall, interactive programs including exploreLAB, special events, field trips, and more than 20,000 artifacts on display. With more than 200,000 visitors each year, Cranbrook Institute of Science continues to play a significant role in building a scientifically literate public in astronomy, physics, chemistry, and other sciences. For information about admission pricing, museum hours, and becoming a member call 248.645.3200 or visit http://science.cranbrook.edu.



Cranbrook Institute of Science is a part of Cranbrook Educational Community; a 501(c)3 non-profit whose National Historic Landmark campus also includes Cranbrook Academy of Art, Cranbrook Art Museum, Cranbrook Center for Collections and Research, Cranbrook House & Gardens, Cranbrook Schools, and other affiliated cultural and educational programs.

SOURCE FCA

Related Links

http://www.fcanorthamerica.com

