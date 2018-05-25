FCA Foundation Receives the SAE Foundation's Eighth Annual Gordon Millar Award

AVL generously funds this award, which is given in special recognition of an individual or organization that best demonstrates continuous philanthropic support of the SAE Foundation. Founded in 1948, AVL is the world's largest independent company for development, simulation and testing technology of powertrains (hybrid, combustion engines, transmission, electric drive, batteries and software) for passenger cars, trucks and large engines.

"The mobility space is changing so quickly," said Don Manvel, chairman and CEO of AVL Americas. "We, as an industry, must respond by investing in the students who will solve these major social, economic and technological challenges that lie ahead. That's exactly what the FCA Foundation is doing, and it's an honor to recognize their contributions with this award."

The FCA Foundation provides philanthropic support to SAE's A World In Motion (AWIM) STEM education program, which gives students from kindergarten through eighth grade the opportunity to develop critical thinking, communication and collaboration skills.

"The FCA Foundation believes that education is essential to creating and sustaining strong and empowered communities," said Christine Estereicher, FCA Foundation CEO and Director, State Affairs, Civic Engagement & External Affairs, FCA US LLC. "We are grateful for our partnership with SAE and the opportunities they afford our employees to affect a positive impact on youth in our communities."

In addition to providing funding for the program, FCA US employees serve as classroom volunteers, further enhancing the experience for students and teachers. In 2017, the FCA Foundation awarded SAE a $10,000 grant in recognition of its partnership with the FCA US Motor Citizens volunteer program. FCA US employees volunteered nearly 1,000 hours in support of AWIM, the Formula SAE student design competition and the JetToy Challenge.

For information about the SAE Foundation Annual Celebration, please visit www.saefoundation.org/News-Events/Events/Celebration.

About the FCA Foundation

The FCA Foundation is the charitable arm of North American automaker FCA US LLC, a member of the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCA) family of companies. The FCA Foundation invests in U.S. charitable organizations and initiatives that help empower people, build strong, resilient communities and generate meaningful and measurable societal impacts. In support of these objectives, the FCA Foundation focuses on the following foundational pillars: youth development, education, support for veterans, active military and their families, and community service.

About the SAE Foundation

The SAE Foundation works to increase student participation and achievement in science, technology, engineering and math through the support of SAE's STEM education programs including A World In Motion®. SAE's programs have reached over 5 million students and placed 30,000 industry volunteers in the classroom. For more information, visit www.saefoundation.org.

About FCA US LLC

FCA US LLC is a North American automaker based in Auburn Hills, Michigan. It designs, manufactures, and sells or distributes vehicles under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands, as well as the SRT performance designation. The Company also distributes Mopar and Alfa Romeo parts and accessories. FCA US is building upon the historic foundations of Chrysler Corp., established in 1925 by industry visionary Walter P. Chrysler and Fabbrica Italiana Automobili Torino (F.I.A.T.), founded in Italy in 1899 by pioneering entrepreneurs, including Giovanni Agnelli. FCA US is a member of the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCA) family of companies. (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA).

FCA, the eighth-largest automaker in the world based on total annual vehicle sales, is an international automotive group. FCA is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FCAU" and on the Mercato Telematico Azionario under the symbol "FCA."

Follow FCA US news and video on:

Company blog: blog.fcanorthamerica.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FiatChrysler.NorthAmerica/

Instagram: www.instagram.com/FiatChrysler_NA

Twitter: www.twitter.com/FiatChrysler_NA

Twitter (Spanish): www.twitter.com/fcausespanol

YouTube: www.youtube.com/fcanorthamerica

Media website: media.fcanorthamerica.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fca-foundation-receives-the-sae-foundations-eighth-annual-gordon-millar-award-300654774.html

SOURCE FCA US LLC

Related Links

http://www.fcanorthamerica.com

