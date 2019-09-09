FCA Foundation Sponsors Free General Admission to the Michigan Science Center in Celebration of Smithsonian Museum Day

DETROIT, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The FCA Foundation, the charitable foundation of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, will sponsor free general admission to the Michigan Science Center (MiSci) Saturday, September 21 in recognition of Smithsonian Museum Day, an annual celebration of boundless curiosity hosted by museums across America.

"We are proud to provide the community with access to this important educational resource," said Shane Karr, Head of External Affairs, FCA – North America and President, FCA Foundation. "The FCA Foundation recognizes its responsibility to the greater community around us and believes that education, particularly in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), and developing the workforce of tomorrow are essential to building strong and sustainable communities."

Free general admission from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. includes access to 250+ hands-on exhibits, live shows, Spark!Lab from the Smithsonian, Kids Town, STEM Playground, Space gallery and more. Guests may also enjoy Global Soundscapes: Mission to Record the Earth, an ear-opening interactive film exploring the science of sound ecology from the dramatic soundscapes of Costa Rica's rainforests to Hawaii's coral reefs and Mongolia's vast grasslands.

"Smithsonian Museum Day is all about empowering and advancing the hopes and ambitions of those in our community, particularly school-age children and those in underrepresented communities. Such days are made possible through generous supporters like the FCA Foundation," said MiSci President and CEO Christian Greer. "At MiSci, our mission is to inspire curious minds of all ages and Museum Day is an opportunity to do just that."

Free tickets are available on a first come, first served basis. Register now at https://buy.acmeticketing.com/events/469/detail/5c79798e79e71d3552ba71f7.

About the Michigan Science Center

The Michigan Science Center (MiSci) inspires nearly 300,000 curious minds of all ages every year through STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) discovery, innovation and interactive education in Detroit and across the state of Michigan. As the STEM hub of the state, MiSci focuses on developing and introducing expanded education programs, exhibits, and initiatives that empower and enrich all children and all communities with STEM. Through our Traveling Science Program and distance learning initiative, ECHO, we are expanding beyond our Detroit-based facility, with a goal of reaching all 83 counties of Michigan. With the Toyota Engineering 4D Theater, live stage shows, a planetarium, lab activities, 250+ hands-on exhibits and more, there are dozens of ways to customize your MiSci visit.

The Michigan Science Center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and does not receive support from the city of Detroit or the state of Michigan. For more information, please call 313.577.8400 or visit the website.

About the FCA Foundation

The FCA Foundation, the charitable arm of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, supports organizations and initiatives that help empower people, build strong, resilient communities and generate meaningful and measurable societal impacts particularly in the field of education.

About The Smithsonian Institution

The Smithsonian Institution is the world's largest museum and research complex consisting of 20 museums and galleries, the National Zoological Park and nine research facilities. Approximately 30 million people from around the world visit the museums annually.

SOURCE FCA US LLC

Related Links

http://www.fcanorthamerica.com

