FCA Improves the Purchase Experience for Electric Vehicles

FCA is taking steps to make choosing and buying an electric vehicle easier. The Chrysler brand website now features a direct link to purchase Mopar's 240-volt wall charger on Amazon.com and quality installation services for any branded EV charger, giving customers a fast and convenient way to charge their vehicles at home. Additional FCA consumer websites will offer the same solution as the company launches more than 30 electrified nameplates by 2022.

"Our industry is approaching an inflection point in demand for affordable long-range electric vehicles. This action is just one of FCA's efforts to improve awareness and convenience in the EV purchase experience," said Micky Bly, Head of Global Propulsion System Engineering, FCA. "We see opportunities to make owning an EV easier and creating a simple solution for at-home charging is among them."

Among the questions for customers looking to make the switch to electric vehicles is where and how to set up a charger in their home. This approach helps take the guesswork out of the equation. Through Amazon.com/pacificahybrid customers can purchase a charger, answer a few questions about their home, see an installation quote, then schedule online a quality and licensed electrician to complete the installation of their EV charger. The agreement makes the cost more transparent and the experience easier.

FCA Electrification

FCA has identified a long-term strategy for transitioning to EVs. The Ram 1500 and Jeep Wrangler with eTorque and the recently announced Fiat 500 and Panda mild hybrid systems are examples of technology adaptation on high volume vehicles. Also, the Chrysler Pacifica PHEV is America's first and only hybrid minivan, and its natural drive cycle as a local-use family vehicle benefits from a pure electric range of 32 miles, after which it continues to operate as a fuel-sipping hybrid. The 2020 calendar year will bring seven new high-voltage EVs to the FCA global lineup, including a number of electrified Jeep® vehicles, a second generation Fiat 500 BEV, Fiat Ducato BEV and Maserati's first hybrid.

Vehicles are only part of the EV equation. EV customers also need the ability to charge their vehicles conveniently and affordably. FCA has signed two agreements in Europe with energy sector leaders Enel X and ENGIE to support corporate production and distribution of PHEV and BEV vehicles. These agreements allow dealers to offer innovative charging solutions and services to retail and business customers.

Through a partnership with Terna, an electricity provider in Italy, FCA will study how EVs interact with the distribution network. An experimental two-way charging infrastructure built within the Mirafiori district will provide energy from cars to the grid when electrical demand is high and return to vehicle charging when the demand is low.

About FCA

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) is a global automaker that designs, engineers, manufactures and sells vehicles in a portfolio of exciting brands, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep®, Lancia, Ram and Maserati. It also sells parts and services under the Mopar name and operates in the components and production systems sectors under the Comau and Teksid brands. FCA employs nearly 200,000 people around the globe. For more details regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com.

SOURCE FCA

Related Links

https://www.fcagroup.com

