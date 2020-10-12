FCA Lights Tower in Purple in Observance of LGBTQ History, National Coming Out Day and National Spirit Day

FCA, in honor and support of its LGBTQ employees, communities and issues, will light the 960-square-foot glass Pentastar on top of its 15-story tower purple October 11-25 in observance of LGBTQ history, National Coming Out Day and National Spirit Day.

As part of the tribute, the company will fly a rainbow flag outside of its Auburn Hills, Michigan, complex and many of its 22 manufacturing facilities in the U.S. FCA will conduct a month-long series of informational programming for employees that includes tributes to current and historical LGBTQ figures from Michigan and the LGBTQ movement.

The nearly month-long observance builds on the company's long-standing support of LGBTQ employees, communities and issues. For example, FCA recently expanded its award-winning supplier diversity program to include certified LGBTQ-owned businesses.

"FCA is committed to maintaining a diverse and inclusive business environment in which all people and ideas are welcomed, appreciated and respected," said Mark Chernoby, Chief Technical Compliance Officer, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., Head of Vehicle Safety and Regulatory Compliance, FCA - North America, and Executive Sponsor of the Gay and Lesbian Alliance (GALA) Business Resource Group at FCA. "Our diverse business culture represents different people and ideas that engage collaboratively to create brands and products that make us attractive in the marketplace, and support and sustain our success."

National Coming Out Day is observed internationally on October 11 to celebrate coming out and to raise awareness of the LGBTQ community and the LGBTQ civil rights movement. The day commemorates the anniversary of the 1987 National March on Washington for lesbian and gay rights and is aligned with the company's efforts to promote diversity and respect in the workplace.



National Spirit Day is an annual LGBTQ awareness day observed on the third Thursday in October, promoting LGBTQ youth and honoring LGBTQ victims of suicide.

"On behalf of the members of GALA at FCA, we are proud to work for a company that shows us so much support and respect," said Greg Hawkins, Chair of GALA. "Because of this support, we work in a culture that allows any employee to be as out and honest about their lives as possible."

As part of its commitment to diversity and inclusion, FCA supports 10 business resource groups (BRGs) whose objectives include promoting a positive awareness of diverse people and issues within the company and ensuring that the company's products meet the expectations of diverse customers.

FCA BRGs represent a range of affinity communities that include African ancestry, Hispanic, Asian, Native American, women, Middle Eastern, disability, veteran, working parents and LGBTQ.

These employee-directed groups work to foster greater multi-cultural understanding among employees, career development of members and engagement with diverse communities.

FCA employs nearly 200,000 people around the globe.

