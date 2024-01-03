FCA Reports Fourth-quarter and Full-year 2023 Sales Results

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

FCA 2023 U.S. sales decreased 1% year over year; Q4 2023 sales decreased 1% over same quarter last year

Total PHEV U.S. sales increased 124% year over year and 118% versus same quarter last year

Chrysler brand 2023 U.S. sales increased 19% year over year

Dodge brand 2023 U.S. sales increased 5% year over year

Jeep® brand fourth-quarter U.S. sales increased 7% over the same period last year

Alfa Romeo brand fourth-quarter U.S. sales increased 9% over the same period last year; brand introduced its first electrified vehicle, the Tonale

Ram brand fourth-quarter U.S. sales increased 3% over the same period last year

FCA takes 1-2-3 spots among best-selling plug-in hybrids in the U.S.: Jeep brand leads the way with the Jeep Wrangler 4xe as America's best-selling plug-in hybrid vehicle and the Grand Cherokee 4xe is No. 2; the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid claims No. 3 spot

Stellantis will launch eight fully battery-electric vehicles (BEV) in the U.S. by the end of 2024, including Jeep Recon, Ram 1500 REV, Wagoneer S, Dodge Charger Daytona and Fiat (500e)RED

All new, all-electric Fiat 500e, available for order now at FiatUSA.com, will arrive on this side of the Atlantic as the first BEV offering from Stellantis

FCA US LLC reports sales of 343,552 vehicles in the fourth quarter and 1,527,090 vehicles for the full 2023 calendar year. Overall, fourth-quarter U.S. sales declined 1% while full-year results decreased 1%. Total U.S. sales within the company's commercial fleet channel increased 20% versus 2022, notching its best year ever.

The company's total PHEV U.S. sales (Jeep® Wrangler 4xe, Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe, Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid, Dodge Hornet R/T, Alfa Romeo Tonale) increased 124% year over year and 118% in the fourth quarter versus last year. FCA takes the 1-2-3 spots among best-selling plug-in hybrids in the U.S. The Jeep Wrangler 4xe is America's best-selling plug-in hybrid vehicle; the Grand Cherokee 4xe is No. 2 and the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid claims the No. 3 spot. FCA US holds the highest PHEV market share in the industry, owning 47%. Stellantis is setting the course for 50% passenger-car and light-duty truck battery-electric vehicles (BEV) sales mix in the United States by the end of this decade.

"Our sales momentum continues to grow as we head into 2024," said U.S. Head of Sales Jeff Kommor. "Our electrified offerings, which included the launch of Dodge Hornet R/T and Alfa Romeo Tonale in 2023, will continue to expand with our first BEVs introduced to the North America market this year, including the Jeep Recon, Fiat 500e, Wagoneer S, Dodge Charger Daytona and the Ram 1500 REV. As we navigate the wide-ranging transformations occurring within the automotive industry, we are focused on achieving our Dare Forward strategic plan, and we will continue to work closely with our customers to meet their demands and the needs of our dealer network in pursuit of that goal."

Alfa Romeo saw fourth-quarter U.S. sales in 2023 increase 9% versus the same period last year.

The brand introduced its first electrified vehicle, Alfa Romeo Tonale, in the spring of 2023

The Chrysler brand saw overall 2023 U.S. sales increase 19% year over year.

Chrysler Pacifica 2023 total U.S. sales increased 22% year over year

Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid accounted for 23,943 (20%) of total Chrysler Pacifica sales of 120,554 in 2023 calendar year

Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid accounted for 2,848 (34%) of total Chrysler Pacifica sales of 8,356 in the fourth quarter of 2023

Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid is the No. 3 best-selling PHEV in the U.S.

The Dodge brand saw overall 2023 U.S. sales increase 5% year over year.

Dodge Durango 2023 U.S. sales grew 25% year over year

In spring 2023, Dodge launched the all-new 2024 Dodge Hornet G/T and Dodge Hornet R/T, the brand's first electrified vehicle. Total U.S. sales of the Hornet in 2023 were 9,314 units

Dodge Hornet R/T accounted for 3,591 (72%) of Dodge Hornet total U.S. sales in 2023

The brand will debut its first fully electric vehicle, Dodge Charger Daytona, in 2024

FIAT brand is electrifying North America with its sustainable mobility mission. An all-new, all-electric take on the FIAT brand's most storied and iconic model, the two-door fully electric 500e, will arrive on this side of the Atlantic as the first BEV offering from Stellantis. The brand debuted the 2024 FIAT (500e)RED as the first FIAT 500e product drop last month, and it is available for order now at FiatUSA.com. The lightest passenger BEV in the market, 500e boasts an estimated range of 149 miles (240 kilometers), enabled by a 42-KWh battery with a Level 2 (11-kW) charge time of four hours and 15 minutes.

Jeep brand saw fourth-quarter U.S. sales in 2023 increase 7% versus the same period last year. The Jeep Wrangler 4xe and the Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe are the two top-selling plug-in hybrids in the country.

Jeep Wrangler 4xe, the first-ever electrified Jeep Wrangler, remains America's best-selling plug-in hybrid vehicle, with 67,429 (43%) of total Jeep Wrangler U.S. sales in 2023

Jeep Wrangler 4xe U.S. sales increased 56% year over year, and 76% during the fourth quarter versus the same period last year

Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe accounted for 45,684 (19%) of Grand Cherokee total U.S. sales in 2023. The Grand Cherokee remains the No. 2 best-selling plug-in hybrid in the U.S.

Grand Cherokee 4xe U.S. sales increased 636% year over year, and 216% during the fourth quarter versus the same period last year

Total Grand Cherokee U.S. sales increased 10% year over year and was up 22% in the fourth quarter versus the same period last year

Jeep Compass U.S. sales increased 12% year over year and was up 28% in fourth quarter versus the same period last year

Jeep Renegade U.S. sales increased 177% during the fourth quarter versus the same period last year

The brand's fully electric Jeep Recon will debut in 2024

The Grand Wagoneer and Wagoneer continue to gain sales momentum.

Wagoneer fourth-quarter U.S. sales in 2023 increased 39% versus the same period last year

Grand Wagoneer fourth quarter U.S. sales in 2023 increased 9% versus the same period last year

The fully-electric Wagoneer S will debut this year alongside the Jeep Recon. The vehicles represent the brand's start to its electrification strategy to provide new levels of efficiency, environmental responsibility, performance and capability, on and off the road

Ram brand fourth-quarter U.S. sales in 2023 increased 3% over the same period last year.

Ram pick-up truck U.S. sales increased 7% in the fourth quarter versus the same quarter last year

Best year ever for Ram ProMaster van, 2023 U.S. sales increased 34% year over year

Best fourth quarter ever for Ram ProMaster van, U.S. sales up 13% versus the same period last year

Best year ever for Ram brand's U.S. sales within its commercial fleet channel; 2023 U.S. sales increased 17% year over year

Ram Truck brand unveiled its Ram 1500 REV, set to arrive in dealerships this year

All-new 2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger unveiled with class-shattering unlimited battery-electric range

New 2025 Ram 1500 with more powerful, more fuel-efficient Hurricane engine family unveiled

FCA US LLC is a North American automaker based in Auburn Hills, Michigan. It designs, manufactures, and sells or distributes vehicles under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands, as well as the SRT performance designation. The company also distributes Mopar and Alfa Romeo parts and accessories. FCA US LLC is a subsidiary of Stellantis N.V.

FCA US LLC Sales Summary Q4 2023



















Q4 Sales Vol % CYTD Sales Vol %

Model Curr Yr Pr Yr Change Curr Yr Pr Yr Change

Compass 24,613 19,209 28 % 96,173 86,175 12 %

Patriot 1 0

1 4 -75 %

Wrangler 30,030 34,253 -12 % 156,581 181,409 -14 %

Gladiator 13,660 17,587 -22 % 55,188 77,855 -29 %

Cherokee 1,592 9,470 -83 % 24,609 40,322 -39 %

Grand Cherokee 61,723 50,800 22 % 244,594 223,345 10 %

Renegade 10,450 3,773 177 % 26,011 27,549 -6 %

Wagoneer 8,266 5,943 39 % 29,149 36,219 -20 %

Grand Wagoneer 2,483 2,282 9 % 10,618 11,736 -10 %

JEEP BRAND 152,818 143,317 7 % 642,924 684,614 -6 %

Ram P/U 112,486 105,255 7 % 444,926 468,344 -5 %

ProMaster Van 21,323 18,905 13 % 81,663 60,936 34 %

ProMaster City 554 5,713 -90 % 12,887 15,914 -19 %

RAM BRAND 134,363 129,873 3 % 539,476 545,194 -1 %

200 3 0

4 2 100 %

300 2,010 2,330 -14 % 13,169 14,087 -7 %

Town & Country 2 0

2 0



Pacifica 8,356 22,722 -63 % 120,554 98,624 22 %

CHRYSLER BRAND 10,371 25,052 -59 % 133,729 112,713 19 %

Dart 3 0

3 4



Viper 2 0

2 1



Hornet 4,964 0 New 9,314 0 New

Charger 12,273 17,414 -30 % 75,920 80,074 -5 %

Challenger 9,610 12,966 -26 % 44,960 55,060 -18 %

Journey 23 7 229 % 36 194 -81 %

Caravan 25 1 2400 % 27 27 0 %

Durango 15,614 15,890 -2 % 69,196 55,433 25 %

DODGE BRAND 42,514 46,278 -8 % 199,458 190,795 5 %

500 14 0

16 8 100 %

500L 4 0

7 8 -13 %

500X 132 118 12 % 554 875 -37 %

Spider 28 0

28 24 17 %

FIAT BRAND 178 118 51 % 605 915 -34 %

Giulia 767 1,430 -46 % 3,461 5,092 -32 %

Alfa 4C 0 0

1 1 0 %

Stelvio 1,308 1,601 -18 % 5,340 7,752 -31 %

Tonale 1,233 0 New 2,096 0 New

ALFA ROMEO 3,308 3,031 9 % 10,898 12,845 -15 %

FCA US LLC 343,552 347,669 -1 % 1,527,090 1,547,076 -1 %



For the methodology of determining FCA US LLC monthly sales click here. These statements are based on current expectations and projections about future events and, by their nature, are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. They relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur or exist in the future and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on them. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in such statements as a result of a variety of factors, including: volatility and deterioration of capital and financial markets, changes in commodity prices, changes in general economic conditions, economic growth and other changes in business conditions, weather, floods, earthquakes or other natural disasters, changes in government regulation, production difficulties, including capacity and supply constraints, and many other risks and uncertainties, most of which are outside of our control.

U.S. fleet business includes three channels, rental, governmental and commercial.

Stellantis North America

Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider. In North America, it's best known for producing and selling vehicles in a portfolio of iconic and award-winning brands such as Jeep®, Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Alfa Romeo and Fiat. Powered by its diversity, Stellantis leads the way the region and the world move – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

Follow company news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Company website: www.stellantis.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/Stellantis

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/StellantisNA

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stellantisna

Twitter: @StellantisNA

YouTube: http://youtube.com/StellantisNA

SOURCE FCA US LLC