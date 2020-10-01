FCA Reports Third-quarter 2020 U.S. Sales

FCA US LLC sold 507,351 vehicles in the third quarter – a 10 percent decrease over the same time period a year earlier – as strong retail sales offset much of the ongoing softness in fleet purchases.

The Ram brand remained a powerhouse for dealers as retail sales for the iconic pickup trucks rose 15 percent. Jeep® also posted a solid quarter, led in large part by the continued success of the Jeep Gladiator and Jeep Wrangler. Total Gladiator sales rose 37 percent to 22,163 vehicles.

Third-quarter total sales finished 38 percent higher than the second-quarter results as FCA sold 140,265 more vehicles.

"The results reflect the hard work our dealers have done throughout the third quarter as they worked through the COVID-19 restrictions while still improving our sales over the prior months," U.S. Head of Sales Jeff Kommor said. "Jeep and Ram are hot and we continue to prioritize deliveries to our dealers who are asking us to ship as many vehicles as we can build."

During the quarter, FCA provided an overview of the depth of its Ram and Jeep product pipelines with the worldwide reveals of the Ram TRX, Jeep Grand Wagoneer Concept and Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid.

These vehicles are already stirring consumer buzz and excitement. Production of the TRX is scheduled to begin during the fourth quarter, while the Grand Wagoneer Concept marks the first step in the rebirth of Wagoneer as Jeep works to quickly expand into new segments and more premium spaces.

FCA also unveiled the Wrangler 4xe, which boasts 375 horsepower and delivers up to 25 miles of pure electric operation for daily commutes, while providing nearly silent, open-air freedom without range anxiety. The Wrangler 4xe will be available by the end of the year.

"We are optimistic about the U.S. market and expect sales to remain strong as we close out 2020," Kommor said.

See the attached table for the breakdown of brand and nameplate sales.

