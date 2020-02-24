FCA Rolls Into the 2020 Atlanta International Auto Show With Multiple Exhibits and Driving Experiences

ATLANTA, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Alfa Romeo will showcase the new 2020 model-year Stelvio and Giulia, both featuring best-in-class performance and seductive Italian style now coupled with a new infotainment system and premium interior enhancements

Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid minivans offer unprecedented functionality and style for consumers

Dodge//SRT shakes things up with the 797-horsepower 2020 Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody

FIAT brand display features the Fiat 124 Spider, the most affordable roadster in its class, and the Fiat 500X, a fun-to-drive Italian crossover with all-wheel drive

Jeep® brand showcases the new 2020 Jeep Gladiator Mojave, the ultimate midsize pickup truck with high-speed off-road capability and performance in sand environments

Ram Truck display offers full lineup, including the 2020 Ram Power Wagon and Ram Heavy Duty with a towing capacity of 35,100 pounds and a payload capacity of 7,680 pounds

Popular outdoor driving experience returns with Drive FCA!

FCA will roll into the Atlanta International Auto Show on Feb. 26 with a variety of displays and interactive experiences, featuring Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge//SRT, FIAT, Jeep® and Ram brand vehicles.



Alfa Romeo Brand

Since its founding in Milan, Italy, in 1910, Alfa Romeo has designed and crafted some of the most stylish and exclusive cars in automotive history. That tradition lives on today as both the Giulia and Stelvio feature impressive product enhancements with the new 2020 model year. Both models add a suite of all-new enhancements, such as a new, standard, 8.8-inch touchscreen display with improved graphics, faster processor and Performance Pages. The models offer an all-new center console, all-new leather-wrapped shifter and laminated front glass for improved cabin ambience. New available Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Package features Level II autonomous driving capability with Highway Assist, Traffic Jam Assist, Active Lane Keep Assist and Drowsy Driver Detection among other advanced features, providing an optimized balance between driver and machine.



Chrysler Brand

The Chrysler Pacifica reinvents the minivan segment with an unprecedented level of functionality, versatility, technology and bold styling. Re-engineered from the ground up on an all-new platform, the Pacifica delivers class-leading gasoline and hybrid powertrains to the minivan segment. With more than 100 available safety and security features, the all-new Uconnect Theater rear seat entertainment system, tri-pane panoramic sunroof, and a full array of comfort, convenience and driver assistance technologies, the Chrysler Pacifica is a no-compromise minivan ideally suited for today's families. The Pacifica Hybrid is the first electrified vehicle in the minivan segment and achieves more than 80 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe) in electric-only mode and more than 30 miles of all-electric range.



Dodge//SRT Brand

This Dodge Challenger model lineup is unrivaled when it comes to sheer horsepower, all-weather capability and overall interior roominess, it is a true GT car. Its heritage design, unmatched power and everyday livability combine to make this authentic but modern Dodge muscle car every bit as beloved and relevant to today's consumer as the first generation was 50 years ago. Dodge will proudly display the most powerful and fastest muscle car, the "demon-possessed" 797-horsepower SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody. The Dodge display also will feature 2020 models of Charger, Durango and Journey.



FIAT Brand

The FIAT brand will showcase the 2020 Fiat 500X and the Fiat 124 Spider. The Fiat 500X features standard all-wheel drive and a fuel-efficient 1.3-liter direct-injection turbocharged engine, generating 177 horsepower and a best-in-class torque rating of 210 lb.-ft. Starting at a $25,390 manufacturer's suggested retail price, the Fiat 124 Spider is the most affordable roadster in its class and features a class-exclusive four-cylinder turbocharged engine, best-in-class highway fuel economy, best-in-class cargo room and class-exclusive quad exhaust tips. FIAT is the only brand in the industry to offer standard turbo powertrains that deliver at least 30 miles per gallon across its entire lineup.



Jeep Brand

The Jeep brand returns to the show with the new 2020 Jeep Gladiator Mojave, representing the ultimate in high-speed off-road capability and performance in sand environments. That performance comes courtesy of the Jeep brand's renowned 4x4 system with significant suspension upgrades and extensive testing over harsh sand and desert terrain for vehicle durability and protection. Gladiator Mojave models feature new, specially tuned Fox™ 2.5-inch internal bypass shocks with external reservoirs, industry-exclusive FOX front hydraulic jounce bumpers, a reinforced frame, a 1-inch front suspension lift with a silver front skid plate, stronger axles with cast-iron steering knuckles, aggressive front seats with integrated upper bolsters and standard 33-inch Falken Wildpeak all-terrain tires. All of these standard features enable the Gladiator Mojave to become the Jeep brand's first "Desert Rated" vehicle.



Ram Truck Brand

The 2020 Ram Power Wagon will take center stage for the Ram Truck brand. The Ram Power Wagon is the most capable production off-road truck in the industry. The Power Wagon features a unique suspension, factory suspension lift, locking front and rear differentials, disconnecting sway bar and a 12,000-pound winch. Power Wagon now features a 360-degree camera, which includes forward-view camera gridlines to help navigate obstacles. An integrated front-mounted WARN Zeon-12 winch features a unique fairlead and fairlead retainer with a new synthetic line that cannot kink, does not fray and is more maneuverable.



Visitors to the Ram Truck display also will see the rest of the Ram Heavy Duty lineup. The 2020 Ram Heavy Duty offers a towing capacity of 35,100 pounds and a payload capacity of 7,680 pounds. Driving it all, the pickup segment's first 1,000 lb.-ft. of torque engine, the Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel. The new Ram Heavy Duty also sets benchmarks in comfort, luxury materials, innovation and technology extending well past any competitive offerings. Class-leading ride and handling is accomplished via a class-exclusive link-coil rear (2500) suspension system with optional rear air suspension (2500 and 3500). Giving maximum effort all day, every day with confidence, the Ram Heavy Duty line of pickup trucks steps forward with the full force of modern capability.



Atlanta International Auto Show

The Atlanta International Auto Show, produced by the Metro Atlanta Automobile Dealers Association, is one of the nation's key automotive exhibitions, showcasing new cars, SUVs and trucks from the automakers. Encompassing more than 500,000 square feet of exhibit space, the show is designed to connect automotive consumers with the manufacturers, enabling them to evaluate the many vehicle options available, all under one roof. Additionally, the show offers ride-and-drive opportunities that give consumers the chance to get behind the wheel, further guiding them along the road to a new vehicle purchase. The 2020 show is Feb. 26-March 1. For more information, visit www.GoAutoShow.com.



Metro Atlanta Automobile Dealers Association

The Metro Atlanta Automobile Dealers Association (MAADA) is comprised of more than 140 franchised new car and truck dealers in the 18-county area. MAADA and its members strive to uphold the highest standards of honesty and integrity, working to continuously improve the vehicle purchasing experience for metro Atlanta's consumers. For more information, please visit www.maada.com.



FCA

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) is a global automaker that designs, engineers, manufactures and sells vehicles in a portfolio of exciting brands, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep®, Lancia, Ram and Maserati. It also sells parts and services under the Mopar name and operates in the components and production systems sectors under the Comau and Teksid brands. FCA employs nearly 200,000 people around the globe. For more details regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com.



