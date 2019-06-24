FCA to Launch New In-vehicle Uconnect Market Commerce Platform

FCA continues to advance its in-vehicle technology, announcing today the launch of Uconnect Market, a new in-vehicle commerce platform that gives customers the opportunity to conveniently order food, find the nearest gas station, save money on fuel purchases and make dinner reservations, all from the comfort of their vehicles.

With the new platform, FCA owners will be able to skip lines and save time by ordering (and paying for) food and beverages, reserve a table on the way to their favorite restaurant or locate and securely authorize pump-and-pay fuel at participating locations. Drivers can also locate and pay for nearby parking and schedule service appointments at FCA US dealerships, all while in the vehicle without having to reach for a physical credit card.

"Our customers live busy lives, and our goal with the Uconnect platform is to provide an advanced portfolio of services to make their daily drive more convenient, productive and enjoyable," said Alan D'Agostini, Global Head of Connected Services, FCA. "This is why we are launching Uconnect Market, as we continue to ramp-up our connectivity efforts around the world with the goal of having all new FCA vehicles connected by 2022."

The lineup of brands participating in the Uconnect Market platform at launch includes Shell, Domino's, Park Whiz and Yelp Reservations.

Uconnect Market includes the following services:

Wallet: When setting up a Uconnect Market account, vehicle owners can enroll a credit card for use with selected Uconnect Market partners

When setting up a Uconnect Market account, vehicle owners can enroll a credit card for use with selected Uconnect Market partners Service: Consumers will have access to national Mopar service offers, the ability to locate a certified Mopar service center and schedule service appointments

Consumers will have access to national Mopar service offers, the ability to locate a certified Mopar service center and schedule service appointments Fuel: Owners can view a list of nearby fuel stations and authorize a fuel pump charge at participating Shell stations by using Shell Pay & Save program

Owners can view a list of nearby fuel stations and authorize a fuel pump charge at participating Shell stations by using Shell Pay & Save program Food: The platform uses Yelp to display a list of nearby restaurants by category; consumers also have the option to make reservations at participating restaurants

The platform uses Yelp to display a list of nearby restaurants by category; consumers also have the option to make reservations at participating restaurants Parking: Find, book and pay for parking at thousands of garages across North America through ParkWhiz, an Arrive-powered brand

Uconnect Market was developed in partnership with Seattle-based Xevo, recently acquired by Lear Corporation. The platform will deploy in the second half of 2019 via an over-the-air (OTA) update for model-year 2019 and 2020 Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep® and Ram brand vehicles equipped with connected services and the latest generation of 8.4-inch touchscreens, and will continue as a carryover feature for future models equipped with the 8.4-inch touchscreen.

Commitment to Connectivity

The Uconnect Market introduction follows the recent FCA announcement of a new in-vehicle "ecosystem" using HARMAN (Samsung) and Google Technologies. The new system will promptly and securely manage in-vehicle and additional data using an architecture based on the HARMAN Ignite cloud-based platform. It will also be powered by Android, offering a strong, proven and intuitive app-based environment that provides fresh content via OTA updates, fast interaction and seamless wireless integration with the customer's mobile devices.

The key components of the new "ecosystem" will start to rollout in phases across global regions during the second half of 2019, and all new FCA vehicles will be connected by 2022.

About Uconnect

Launched in 2003, Uconnect is the award-winning connected vehicle platform that is built into Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram and FIAT vehicles. It delivers advanced connectivity, entertainment, navigation and communication services that are as powerful as they are easy to use, keeping customers focused on the road. For more information, visit www.driveuconnect.com.

About FCA US LLC

FCA US LLC is a North American automaker based in Auburn Hills, Michigan. It designs, manufactures, and sells or distributes vehicles under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands, as well as the SRT performance designation. The Company also distributes Mopar and Alfa Romeo parts and accessories. FCA US is building upon the historic foundations of Chrysler Corp., established in 1925 by industry visionary Walter P. Chrysler and Fabbrica Italiana Automobili Torino (F.I.A.T.), founded in Italy in 1899 by pioneering entrepreneurs, including Giovanni Agnelli. FCA US is a member of the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCA) family of companies. (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA).

FCA is an international automotive group listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FCAU" and on the Mercato Telematico Azionario under the symbol "FCA."

Follow FCA US news and video on:

Company blog: blog.fcanorthamerica.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FiatChrysler.NorthAmerica/

Instagram: www.instagram.com/FiatChrysler_NA

Twitter: www.twitter.com/FiatChrysler_NA

Twitter (Spanish): www.twitter.com/fcausespanol

YouTube: www.youtube.com/fcanorthamerica

Media website: media.fcanorthamerica.com

SOURCE FCA US LLC

Related Links

http://www.fcanorthamerica.com

