FCA US Awarded Webasto with Innovation Supplier of the Year Award

Great technological challenges served as an incentive for the experts for open-air driving to forge the ultimate in adventure, convenience and luxury. This combination of high-end technology and unique requirements formed the interesting challenge for Webasto. In the process, it created a unique open air driving experience.

This marks the first time that a folding soft top has pinch protection if the front edge of the roof encounters resistance. Not to be overlooked, the aerodynamics: extra roof bows were added, to prevent flapping when the vehicle's doors and side windows are removed.

Comfort and convenience are also important hallmarks of Webasto. The roof allows occupants to retract the full-length open canvas roof with a push of a button. When open, the convertible system does not take up trunk space, since the folding roof slides behind the C-column. The rear side window opens manually and is attached to the vehicle frame with quick-release fasteners. Easily accessible, both the left and right windows can be removed individually, with no tools needed. They can be easily stowed in a carry bag made by Webasto that comes with the car. More information can be found here and at www.webasto-group.com.

