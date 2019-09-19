FCA US Brings Multiple Exhibits and Family Fun to the Texas Auto Show at the 2019 State Fair of Texas

DALLAS, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Alfa Romeo will showcase the Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia, both offering world-class performance, seductive Italian style and an exhilarating driving experience

Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid minivans offer unprecedented functionality and style for consumers

Dodge//SRT shakes things up with the 797-horsepower 2019 Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody

FIAT brand display features the Fiat 124 Spider, offering the ultimate fun-to-drive Italian roadster experience

Jeep® brand will unveil the new 2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel on Sept. 26 and will showcase the all-new 2020 Jeep Gladiator midsize truck along with the 2020 Jeep Wrangler Willys edition

FCA indoor and outdoor displays will feature a number of fun experiences for fairgoers with Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, FIAT, Jeep and Ram vehicles

FCA US LLC will roll into the Texas Auto Show at the 2019 State Fair of Texas this week, beginning Sept. 27, with a variety of displays and interactive experiences featuring Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge//SRT, FIAT, Jeep® and Ram brand vehicles.

"We are bringing our best lineup yet to the State Fair of Texas, Texas Auto Show. Every year, we work to build on our past success at the fair and this year fair attendees will thoroughly enjoy our displays and interactives," Steve Yandura, Director of the Southwest Business Center – FCA US, said. "We are especially proud to bring the newest trucks to the FCA family, the all-new Jeep Gladiator and the all-new Ram Heavy Duty."

Alfa Romeo Brand

The Alfa Romeo display will feature the 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia, the reigning "Performance Sedan of Texas," and the 2019 Alfa Romeo Stelvio, the "Crossover of Texas," awarded by the Texas Auto Writers Association (TAWA). Since its foundation in Milan, Italy, in 1910, Alfa Romeo has designed and crafted some of the most stylish and exclusive cars in automotive history. That tradition lives on today as Alfa Romeo continues to take a unique and innovative approach to designing automobiles. Born from the world's greatest driving road – the Stelvio Pass – the Alfa Romeo Stelvio sets a new benchmark in performance, style and technology in an SUV that could only be from Italy. The award-winning Alfa Romeo Giulia delivers race-inspired performance, advanced technologies, seductive Italian style and an exhilarating driving experience to the premium mid-size sedan segment.

Chrysler Brand

As a four-time consecutive winner of the "Family Car of Texas," the Chrysler Pacifica and the Pacifica Hybrid reinvent the minivan segment with an unprecedented level of functionality, versatility, technology and bold styling. Re-engineered from the ground up on an all-new platform, the Pacifica delivers class-leading gasoline and hybrid powertrains to the minivan segment. With more than 100 available safety and security features, the all-new Uconnect Theater rear seat entertainment system, tri-pane panoramic sunroof, and a full array of comfort, convenience and driver assistance technologies, the Chrysler Pacifica is a no-compromises minivan ideally suited for today's families. The Pacifica Hybrid with the S Appearance Package takes this revolutionary vehicle a step further with a new sporty, blacked-out look, in addition to its innovative, advanced hybrid powertrain. It's the first electrified vehicle in the minivan segment and achieves 82 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe) in electric-only mode and 32 miles of all-electric range.

Dodge//SRT Brands

Dodge delivers the industry's most powerful and capable muscle car lineup with the 2019 Dodge Challenger, which was recently crowned the "Car of Texas" and "Performance Car of Texas." Dodge will proudly display the most powerful, quickest and fastest muscle car, the "demon-possessed" 797-horsepower SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody. The Dodge Challenger is unrivaled when it comes to sheer horsepower, all-weather capability and overall interior roominess, it is a true GT car. Its heritage design, unmatched power and everyday livability combine to make this authentic but modern Dodge muscle car every bit as beloved and relevant to today's consumer as the first generation was 50 years ago. The Dodge display also will feature the 2019 Durango, recent winner of the "Full-size SUV of Texas," as well as Grand Caravan, Journey and Charger.

FIAT Brand

The FIAT brand will showcase the multiple personalities of the FIAT lineup, including the 2019 Fiat 500X and the 124 Spider. The new Fiat 500X offers standard all-wheel drive and an all-new fuel-efficient 1.3-liter direct-injection turbocharged engine, which generates 177 horsepower and a best-in-class torque rating of 210 lb.-ft. FIAT is the only brand in the industry to offer standard turbo powertrains that deliver at least 30 mpg across its entire lineup. Starting at $25,390 MSRP, the Fiat 124 Spider is the most affordable roadster in its class and features a class-exclusive four cylinder turbocharged engine, best-in-class highway fuel economy, best-in-class cargo room and class-exclusive quad exhaust tips.

Jeep Brand

The Jeep brand returns to the State Fair with the unveiling of the new 2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel on Sept. 26. Jeep also will showcase several award-winning SUVs and the newest edition to the family, the all-new 2020 Jeep Gladiator, the most off-road capable midsize truck ever. The Gladiator builds on a rich heritage of tough, dependable Jeep trucks with an unmatched combination of rugged utility, authentic Jeep design, open-air freedom, clever functionality and versatility and best-in-class towing and 4x4 payload. The Jeep display also will include the new 2020 Jeep Wrangler Willys edition, in addition to a full lineup of vehicles with top designations from TAWA's Texas Truck Rodeo: Jeep Grand Cherokee, "Mid-Size Luxury SUV of Texas," and Jeep Wrangler, "Mid-size SUV" and "Off-Road Utility Vehicle of Texas."

Ram Truck Brand

The all-new Ram Heavy Duty will take center stage for the Ram Truck brand as the most powerful, most capable pickup in the segment with a towing capacity of 35,100 pounds and a payload capacity of 7,680 pounds. Driving it all, a never-before-seen torque rating of 1,000 lb.-ft. from the Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel engine. The all-new Ram Heavy Duty also sets benchmarks in comfort, luxury materials, innovation and technology extending well past any competitive offerings. Class-leading ride and handling is accomplished via a class-exclusive link-coil rear (2500) suspension system with optional rear air suspension (2500 and 3500). Giving maximum effort all day, every day with confidence, the Ram Heavy Duty line of pickups steps forward with the full force of modern capability.

Fairgoers also can see the reigning "Truck of Texas" the Ram 1500, plus several trucks with award designations from TAWA's Texas Truck Rodeo: Ram 1500 Laramie Longhorn, "Luxury Pickup Truck of Texas," Ram 1500 Rebel, "Off-Road Pickup Truck of Texas" and Ram Power Wagon as "Heavy Duty Pickup Truck." Ram also promises attendees a few surprises, to be announced on Thurs., Sept. 26, certain to make every truck shopper's "must see" list.

Free Interactive Experiences for State Fair Attendees

The FCA indoor and outdoor displays will feature a number of fun experiences for fairgoers with Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, FIAT, Jeep and Ram vehicles.

Auto Show Building (indoor)

Shadow Family Decals: Visitors can pose with their family and friends, holding the brand logo of their choice, then receive a white vinyl silhouette decal to apply to their vehicle's back window

Fun Photo Op: A green screen offers fairgoers a choice of FCA vehicles and state fair scenes. The scene is superimposed onto the photo, then emailed to the participant as a keepsake or to post on social media

Luster Display Wall: To promote the Jeep brand's involvement with the Red River Showdown (Texas vs. Oklahoma rivalry game on Oct. 12), fans from both teams can place their pictures on an interactive wall. When the wall is complete, the photos will create a photomosaic Jeep-branded image

Social Vending Machine: Ally Activation developed a timed puzzle game for assembling an FCA vehicle. The fastest assembler will be added to a leaderboard and win a prize

Mopar Charge Stations: Visitors can charge their mobile devices with Mopar's battery box designed for mobile device charging

Ram Truck Zone (outdoor)

Attendees who want more detailed information about the Ram truck lineup will enjoy the Ram immersion program featuring a continuous, dynamic and in-depth presentation in a special Ram-branded tent. This active exhibit will demonstrate the ease of the Trailer Tow Assist when hooking up trailers and participants will be entered into sweepstakes to win a $70,000 FCA vehicle of their choice, along with a Ram cap.

About the Texas Auto Show at the State Fair of Texas

The Texas Auto Show has been part of the State Fair of Texas since 1913. Throughout its history, the Texas Auto Show has been a key attraction at the annual 24-day event each fall in Dallas. Admission to the Texas Auto Show is included with every ticket to the fair. The 2019 exposition runs Sept. 27 through Oct. 20 in Fair Park, Texas. Visit texasautoshow.bigtex.com for more information.

