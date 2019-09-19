FCA US Continues Its Longstanding Leadership Improving the Health and Overall Well-being of Employees and Families

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

FCA US among 53 major U.S. employers that received the 2019 Best Employers: Excellence in Health and Well-being Award from the National Business Group on Health

among 53 major U.S. employers that received the 2019 Best Employers: Excellence in Health and Well-being Award from the National Business Group on Health Eleventh consecutive year the Company has earned this important benchmark

Ninth consecutive year the Company is the only automaker to earn the award

Award underscores the Company's commitment to promoting a culture of health for employees and their families

Program includes fitness centers, on- and near-site medical clinics, a retail pharmacy and health care advocacy at select locations as just some of ways the Company seeks to improve the health and overall well-being of employees and their families

FCA US LLC was recognized once again by the National Business Group on Health (NBGH), earning another gold medal for its comprehensive programs that support a healthy workplace and encourage healthy lifestyles for both employees and their families.

This was the 11th consecutive year the Company achieved this important benchmark and the ninth consecutive year FCA US is the only automaker to earn this prestigious award.

The Award recognizes employers that have embraced a culture of health and wellness and are working collaboratively to improve the health and quality of life of employees and their families.

The Company was among 53 major U.S. employers to receive an award on September 17 during the NBGH's Annual Workforce Strategy Conference in San Diego.

"Providing a healthy workplace and improving the health and well-being of our employees and their families is essential to the success of our business," said Alisa Nagle, Head of Human Resources, FCA - North America. "Promoting a culture of health supports our high-performance work culture and enables each team member to pursue best-in-class performance."

FCA US is committed to "4URHLTH," a comprehensive wellness program for employees and their families designed to promote health and well-being practices that enhance health and quality of life.

Established in 1985, the program today provides a variety of integrated health plans with preventive services and includes health portals, a comprehensive EAP program with on-site mental well-being counselors, on-site medical services, dedicated wellness staff members, financial well-being programs, fitness centers and on-site retail medical clinics and pharmacies at select sites.

The Company also collaborates with food service providers at designated facilities to ensure healthy food options are available, visible and clearly labeled for employees and visitors.

"We congratulate FCA US for being among an elite group of companies that are making a difference improving the health and overall well-being of their employees and families," said Brian Marcotte, President and CEO of the National Business Group on Health. "FCA US and its leadership team are to be commended for their commitment to promoting healthy work environments and for their innovation in developing outstanding programs for employees that encourage good health and well-being."

About the National Business Group on Health

The National Business Group on Health is the nation's only non-profit organization devoted exclusively to representing large employers' perspective on national health policy issues and helping companies optimize business performance through health improvement, innovation and health care management. The Business Group leads initiatives to address the most relevant health care issues facing employers today and enables human resource and benefit leaders to learn, share and leverage best practices from the most progressive companies. Business Group members, which include 72 Fortune 100 companies, provide health coverage for more than 50 million U.S. workers, retirees and their families. For more information, visit www.businessgrouphealth.org.

About FCA US LLC

FCA US LLC is a North American automaker based in Auburn Hills, Michigan. It designs, manufactures, and sells or distributes vehicles under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands, as well as the SRT performance designation. The Company also distributes Mopar and Alfa Romeo parts and accessories. FCA US is building upon the historic foundations of Chrysler Corp., established in 1925 by industry visionary Walter P. Chrysler and Fabbrica Italiana Automobili Torino (F.I.A.T.), founded in Italy in 1899 by pioneering entrepreneurs, including Giovanni Agnelli. FCA US is a member of the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCA) family of companies. (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA).

FCA is an international automotive group listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FCAU" and on the Mercato Telematico Azionario under the symbol "FCA."

Follow FCA US news and video on:

Company blog: blog.fcanorthamerica.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FiatChrysler.NorthAmerica/

Instagram: www.instagram.com/FiatChrysler_NA

Twitter: www.twitter.com/FiatChrysler_NA

Twitter (Spanish): www.twitter.com/fcausespanol

YouTube: www.youtube.com/fcanorthamerica

Media website: media.fcanorthamerica.com

SOURCE FCA US LLC

Related Links

http://www.fcanorthamerica.com

