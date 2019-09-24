FCA US Continues Leadership Providing Quality Experiences for Job Candidates

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Earns 2019 Candidate Experience Award

Fourth consecutive year FCA US has earned the award

FCA US LLC is among the top companies in North America that provide a positive, transparent and insightful job candidate experience, earning the Company a 2019 North American Candidate Experience Award from Talent Board.

The Candidate Experience Awards are distributed each year by Talent Board, a non-profit organization that focuses on benchmark research of quality candidate experience among major companies.

The Company also earned the award in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

"FCA US understands that providing a high quality experience for job candidates is a key component of a world-class talent acquisition program," said Alisa Nagle, Head of Human Resources, FCA – North America. "Our consistent high performance on this benchmark reflects our passion and commitment to make our recruiting and onboarding processes among the best in the world."

Talent Board says more than 170 companies registered to participate in the 2019 Awards program, which ultimately collected the thoughts and experiences of more than 195,000 job candidates.

The Talent Board Candidate Experience Research Program is comprised of two rounds of evaluations.

In round one, the top companies are identified through a blind data analysis based on their candidate survey scores. The scoring focused on candidates' direct responses to "likely to apply again," "likely to refer a friend" and overall ratings.

In round two, companies commit to provide a statistically significant number of candidate responses from candidates who were not hired and from those who were. The proportion of respondents not hired has to exceed a set minimum. No other candidate experience research effort meets these strict standards, Talent Board says.

Companies on the list of awardees represent a range of sizes and industries, from manufacturing, insurance, consumer products and others.

"The Candidate Experience Awards research has proven that positive candidate experiences lead to positive hiring outcomes, which often have positive business implications," said Gerry Crispin, Talent Board co-founder. "This year's award winners have again demonstrated their commitment to upholding this practice and we are delighted to recognize their work advancing the recruiting process."

About the Talent Board and the Candidate Experience Awards

Founded in 2011, Talent Board is the first non-profit research organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience with industry benchmarks that highlight accountability, fairness and business impact.

About FCA US LLC

FCA US LLC is a North American automaker based in Auburn Hills, Michigan. It designs, manufactures, and sells or distributes vehicles under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands, as well as the SRT performance designation. The Company also distributes Mopar and Alfa Romeo parts and accessories. FCA US is building upon the historic foundations of Chrysler Corp., established in 1925 by industry visionary Walter P. Chrysler and Fabbrica Italiana Automobili Torino (F.I.A.T.), founded in Italy in 1899 by pioneering entrepreneurs, including Giovanni Agnelli. FCA US is a member of the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCA) family of companies. (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA).

FCA is an international automotive group listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FCAU" and on the Mercato Telematico Azionario under the symbol "FCA."

