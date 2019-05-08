FCA US Earns Spot on DiversityInc's 2019 Lists of "Noteworthy Companies for Diversity" and "Top Companies for Veterans"

The editors of DiversityInc magazine have named FCA US LLC to the magazine's 2019 list of "Noteworthy Companies for Diversity" and to the specialty list of "Top Companies for Veterans."

This is the 11th year the Company has earned a place among the magazine's top 50 or most noteworthy companies for diversity since the benchmarks were established in 2001. It is the third consecutive year that FCA US earned a position on the magazine's top companies for veterans list, which was established in 2017.

These annual benchmarks recognize the best diversity-management leaders in the U.S. Selected companies excel in such areas as hiring, retaining and promoting women, minorities, people with disabilities, LGBTQ employees and veterans, as well as programs that support supplier diversity, DiversityInc notes. More than 1,000 companies participated in the 2019 evaluation.

"FCA US values the recognition and feedback we receive from influential organizations like DiversityInc," said Alisa Nagle, Head of Human Resources, FCA - North America. "Our Company has a longstanding, enterprise-wide commitment to diversity and inclusion and believes that we can create the necessary conditions that enable every employee to perform at their potential. This is how we will continue to deliver on our commitments and achieve desired business results."

Examples of the Company's recent diversity accomplishments include:

FCA US received Silver Status as a Michigan Friendly Employer by the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency in recognition of recruitment strategies aimed at veterans

The Company also supports various organizations that advance women's involvement in STEM professions, including Michigan Council of Women in Technology and Society of Women Engineers

Internally, the Company supports seven business resource groups representing a range of affinity communities, including African-American, Hispanic, Asian, LGBTQ, veteran, Native American and women.

These employee-directed groups are each assigned an executive sponsor, and individually and collectively pursue initiatives that enhance the FCA US work culture by focusing on career development of members, celebrating multicultural differences and bringing value to the Company and external communities through volunteer, charitable and strategic activities.

Sustained Leadership Developing Diverse Suppliers

FCA US continues its leadership in promoting and providing opportunities for diverse suppliers.

Since 1983, the Company has purchased nearly $80 billion from minority-owned, women-owned and veteran-owned suppliers. FCA US spent $9 billion with more than 300 diverse suppliers in 2018.

"FCA is and will always be a champion of a strong, diverse supplier network," said Scott Thiele, Head of Purchasing and Supply Chain Management, FCA - North America. "As we design, engineer and manufacture vehicles for today's customers, we continue to embrace the ingenuity that comes from having every perspective at the table."

FCA US supplier diversity goals require that up to 8.5 percent of a tier-one supplier's buy be sourced to certified minority-owned businesses, three percent sourced with women-owned businesses and one percent sourced with veteran-owned businesses. The Company provides advocacy and consulting services to certified LGBT-owned and disable-owned suppliers.

In 2018, FCA US received the following honors for its supplier diversity efforts:

Best Tier II Program from the National Minority Supplier Diversity Council

Corporation of the Year from the Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Best-In-Class for Excellence in Supplier Diversity from the Great Lakes Women Business Council

Top Corporation Gold from the Women's Business Enterprise National Council

Advocate of the Year from the Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

"Events of the past year have demonstrated that decisive ethical leadership is necessary to guide any organization to success," notes Luke Visconti, founder and CEO of DiversityInc. "Successful leaders hold themselves accountable to be culturally competent, a skill that requires constant learning. DiversityInc Top 50 and Noteworthy companies have a metrics-evidenced ability to treat people more fairly than other large companies. They also have a greater-than-average return for their shareholders."



About DiversityInc

The mission of DiversityInc is to bring education and clarity to the business benefits of diversity. The DiversityInc Top 50 and Noteworthy Companies for Diversity list began in 2001, when many corporations were beginning to understand the business value of diversity-management initiatives. The 2018 Top 50 and Noteworthy Companies for Diversity results will be featured on DiversityInc.com and in DiversityInc magazine.



About FCA US LLC

FCA US LLC is a North American automaker based in Auburn Hills, Michigan. It designs, manufactures, and sells or distributes vehicles under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands, as well as the SRT performance designation. The Company also distributes Mopar and Alfa Romeo parts and accessories. FCA US is building upon the historic foundations of Chrysler Corp., established in 1925 by industry visionary Walter P. Chrysler and Fabbrica Italiana Automobili Torino (F.I.A.T.), founded in Italy in 1899 by pioneering entrepreneurs, including Giovanni Agnelli. FCA US is a member of the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCA) family of companies. (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA).

FCA is an international automotive group listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FCAU" and on the Mercato Telematico Azionario under the symbol "FCA."

