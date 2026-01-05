FCA US Fourth-quarter Total Sales Increase 4% Year Over Year; Reports Full-year 2025 US Sales Results

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Second consecutive quarter of total sales increases in 2025

December total sales increase 4% year over year

Jeep® posts its best December retail sales in three years and delivers year-over-year total sales growth in the U.S., based on full calendar-year results

Ram brand retail sales increase 17% for calendar year; reveals 1500 SRT TRX and Power Wagon Jan. 1

Dodge Durango has best total sales year since 2005, up 37% year over year

Chrysler minivan total sales are up 32% Q4 2025 compared to Q4 2024

Company investment of $13 billion over four years to launch five new products plus 19 additional product actions powers long-term growth strategy

FCA US LLC reports sales of 332,321 vehicles in the fourth quarter, the second consecutive quarter in 2025 of sales increases in the U.S. Overall, total fourth-quarter U.S. sales increased 4% versus the same period in 2024. In December 2025, the company sold 121,170 total vehicles, growing 4% compared to the same month the prior year.

"With consecutive quarterly sales increases and market share growth, it's clear that we are taking the right steps to reset our business in the U.S.," said Jeff Kommor, head of U.S. retail sales. "There is still work to do, but we made progress this year with a diversified powertrain lineup, highlighted by the return of the HEMI® to the Ram 1500, the all-new Jeep® Cherokee hybrid and the all-electric Jeep Recon. We ended 2025 on a high note and will keep that momentum in 2026 with five new models entering the showrooms now: Jeep Cherokee, Recon, refreshed Grand Wagoneer and Grand Cherokee and the Dodge Charger SIXPACK."

In October, the company announced a $13 billion investment over four years in the U.S. This largest single investment in its 100-year history will expand U.S. production by 50% with five new vehicle launches and 19 product actions, adding more than 5,000 new direct jobs at plants in Illinois, Ohio, Michigan and Indiana.

For the full 2025 calendar year, the company reports total sales of 1,260,344 vehicles, a decrease of 3% year over year.

Sales Highlights

Jeep:

Wrangler has its best December retail sales since 2021, helping propel Q4 2025 sales up 3% over Q4 2024

Grand Cherokee has its best December retail sales since 2021 and is up 2% in December 2025 versus 2024

Gladiator Q4 total sales are up 93% year over year

Wagoneer sees 67% increase in total sales Q4 2025 over Q4 2024

Better equipped and better priced, Jeep SUVs deliver features customers want most, strategically placing the right Jeep content where it matters in the lineup

Accelerated momentum with four new launches in four months, part of a $3.2 billion investment that introduced the 2026 Cherokee turbo hybrid, refreshed Grand Cherokee and Grand Wagoneer and the all electric Recon

New 2026 Cherokee, Grand Wagoneer and Grand Cherokee began shipping to dealerships

Ram:

Best December for total sales since 2021, up 6% year over year

1500 total sales are up 23% in Q4 versus the same period in 2024

Year-over-year retail sales improve across all nameplates: light duty 27%; heavy duty 7%, chassis cab 11% and ProMaster 9%

1500 HEMI V-8 eTorque and Ram 2500 Heavy Duty named finalists for North American Truck of the Year

On Jan. 1, the brand revealed the return of 1500 SRT TRX with the 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V-8 and the first Power Wagon with the 6.7-liter Cummins High-Output (HO) turbo diesel

Dodge:

Durango has best quarter of 2025 with retail sales increase of 34% over Q3 2025 and total sales up 114% compared to Q4 2024

Charger SIXPACK production began at the Windsor (Canada) Assembly Plant in December

Charger SIXPACK named the TopGear.com vehicle of the year in the U.S., Detroit News 2025 Vehicle of the Year while the multi-energy lineup wins the 2026 Detroit Free Press Car of the Year

Charger SIXPACK also named a finalist for the North American Car of the Year awards

Chrysler:

Minivan retail sales increase 12% in the second half of 2025 versus the first half

Chrysler brand retail sales show four months of consecutive growth

In 2025, the brand celebrated a century of being at the forefront of automotive innovation, redefining mobility through iconic design, engineering breakthroughs and unwavering commitment to customers

FIAT:

500e has 18% increase in total sales year over year

500e is named the 2026 Urban Green Car of the Year, the third consecutive year receiving the award from the Green Car Journal

Announced Topolino will be available in the U.S. in 2026, the company's first U.S. entrant into the growing micromobility segment

Alfa Romeo:

Debuts 2026 Tonale and 33 Stradale at the Los Angeles Auto Show

FCA US LLC is a North American automaker based in Auburn Hills, Michigan. It designs, manufactures, and sells or distributes vehicles under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands, as well as the SRT performance designation. The company also distributes Mopar and Alfa Romeo parts and accessories. FCA US LLC is a subsidiary of Stellantis N.V.

For the methodology of determining FCA US LLC monthly sales click here. These statements are based on current expectations and projections about future events and, by their nature, are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. They relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur or exist in the future and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on them. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in such statements as a result of a variety of factors, including: volatility and deterioration of capital and financial markets, changes in commodity prices, changes in general economic conditions, economic growth and other changes in business conditions, weather, floods, earthquakes or other natural disasters, changes in government regulation, production difficulties, including capacity and supply constraints, and many other risks and uncertainties, most of which are outside of our control. U.S. fleet business includes three channels, rental, governmental and commercial.

Stellantis North America

Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) is a leading global automaker, dedicated to giving its customers the freedom to choose the way they move, embracing the latest technologies and creating value for all its stakeholders. Its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands includes Chrysler, Dodge//SRT, Jeep®, Ram, Alfa Romeo, FIAT and Maserati. In 2025, the company celebrates 100 years of influencing culture and contributing to the history of the automotive industry in the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

Q4 Sales Vol % CYTD Sales Vol % Model Curr Yr Pr Yr Change Curr Yr Pr Yr Change Compass 19,077 27,223 -30 % 101,997 111,697 -9 % Wrangler 39,268 38,085 3 % 167,322 151,163 11 % Gladiator 18,277 9,453 93 % 56,790 42,123 35 % Recon 22 0

56 0

Cherokee 90 239 -62 % 527 2,839 -81 % Grand Cherokee 55,861 55,209 1 % 210,082 216,148 -3 % Renegade 27 664 -96 % 721 8,440 -91 % Wagoneer 9,694 5,796 67 % 39,907 43,125 -7 % Wagoneer S 438 133 229 % 10,864 231 4603 % Grand Wagoneer 674 1,774 -62 % 5,133 11,959 -57 % JEEP BRAND 143,428 138,576 4 % 593,401 587,725 1 % Ram LD PU 60,875 49,312 23 % 204,139 187,013 9 % Ram HD PU 50,798 55,142 -8 % 169,920 186,107 -9 % TOTAL Ram PU 111,673 104,454 7 % 374,059 373,120 0 % ProMaster Van 12,295 24,866 -51 % 57,591 65,869 -13 % ProMaster City 1 1 0 % 20 50 -60 % RAM BRAND 123,969 129,321 -4 % 431,670 439,039 -2 % 300 15 626 -98 % 574 5,295 -89 % Voyager 3,983 1,266 215 % 15,792 12,033 31 % Pacifica 31,642 25,737 23 % 110,006 107,356 2 % CHRYSLER BRAND 35,640 27,629 29 % 126,373 124,683 1 % Dart 0 0

6 1

Viper 0 0

0 1

Hornet 879 4,993 -82 % 9,365 20,559 -54 % Charger 273 2,774 -90 % 2,141 34,754 -94 % Charger BEV 346 0

7,421 0

Challenger 77 2,182 -96 % 1,800 27,056 -93 % Journey 0 0

17 0

Caravan 0 0

9 2 350 % Durango 26,751 12,487 114 % 81,168 59,357 37 % DODGE BRAND 28,326 22,436 26 % 101,927 141,730 -28 % 500 66 531 -88 % 1,141 970 18 % 500L 0 0

2 0

500X 18 211 -91 % 176 558 -68 % FIAT BRAND 84 742 -89 % 1,321 1,528 -14 % Giulia 198 596 -67 % 1,366 2,320 -41 % Alfa 4C 0 0

0 0

Stelvio 371 797 -53 % 1,872 3,162 -41 % Tonale 305 646 -53 % 2,414 3,383 -29 % ALFA ROMEO 874 2,039 -57 % 5,652 8,865 -36 % FCA US LLC 332,321 320,743 4 % 1,260,344 1,303,570 -3 %

