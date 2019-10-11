FCA US Illuminates Pentastar on Top of Its Headquarters Tower Purple in Observance of National Coming Out Day and National Spirit Day

FCA US LLC, in honor and support of its LGBTQ employees, communities and issues, will light the large Pentastar on top of its 15-story headquarters tower purple Oct. 11-17 in observance of National Coming Out Day and National Spirit Day.

This tribute builds on the Company's long-standing support of LGBTQ communities and employees. For instance, the Company was a leader among U.S. employers for providing domestic partner benefits to its employees in 2000.



As part of the tribute, the Company also will fly a rainbow flag outside its headquarters facility and conduct a series of informational workshops for employees on such topics as bullying, cyberbullying and suicide prevention.



"FCA US is committed to maintaining a diverse and inclusive business environment in which all people and ideas are welcome, appreciated and respected," said Mark Chernoby, Chief Technical Compliance Officer, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., Head of Vehicle Safety and Regulatory Compliance, FCA – North America, and Executive Sponsor of the Gay and Lesbian Alliance at FCA US. "Our diverse business culture represents different people and ideas that come together collaboratively to create products that make us attractive in the marketplace, and support and sustain our success."



National Coming Out Day is observed internationally to celebrate coming out and to raise awareness of the LGBTQ community and the LGBTQ civil rights movement. The day commemorates the anniversary of the 1987 National March on Washington for lesbian and gay rights and is aligned with the Company's efforts to promote diversity and respect in the workplace.



National Spirit Day is an annual LGBTQ awareness day observed on the third Thursday in October, promoting LGBTQ youth and honoring LGBTQ victims of suicide.



"On behalf of the members of the Gay and Lesbian Alliance at FCA US (GALA), we are proud to work for a company that shows us so much support and respect," said Greg Hawkins, Chair of GALA. "Because of this support, we work in a culture that allows any employee to be as out and honest about their lives as possible."



As part of its commitment to diversity and inclusion, FCA US supports 10 business resource groups (BRGs) whose objectives include promoting a positive awareness of diverse people and issues within the Company and to ensuring that the Company's products are tailored to diverse customers.

FCA US BRGs represent a range of affinity communities that include African ancestry, Hispanic, Asian, Native American, women, Middle Eastern, disability, veteran, working parents and LGBTQ.

