FCA US LLC announces pricing on Chrysler Pacifica, Pacifica Hybrid and Dodge Grand Caravan 35th Anniversary Edition Models

Thirty-five years after creating the minivan segment, FCA US LLC continues to deliver bold style, functionality, versatility, technology and great value, today announcing pricing on its 35th Anniversary Edition on Chrysler Pacifica, Pacifica Hybrid and Dodge Grand Caravan models.



The 35th Anniversary Edition features new badging, an all-black interior with Cranberry Wine accent stitching, and upgraded content, in addition to the already extensive list of standard equipment.



With more than 14.6 million minivans sold globally since 1983, FCA US tops the segment, selling twice as many minivans as any other manufacturer over the past 35 years, and remains the leader with 55 percent market share in 2018 – the highest ever attained.



FCA US invented the modern minivan for the 1984 model year with the Dodge Caravan and Plymouth Voyager. The first luxury minivan, the Chrysler Town & Country, debuted in 1989.



The company still leads the way with the best, most innovative vehicle to move people and things – 115 minivan-first innovations. Through all six generations of the minivan, FCA US has continued to deliver versatility, functionality, safety and technology.



Chrysler Pacifica/Pacifica Hybrid 35th Anniversary Edition

Celebrating its status as the most awarded minivan of the past three years with more than 100 awards, the Pacifica revolutionizes the minivan segment by offering class-leading gasoline and hybrid powertrains and nearly 40 new minivan-first features.



Available on Pacifica Touring L (gas/hybrid), Touring L Plus and Limited (gas/hybrid) models, the 35th Anniversary Edition features a 35th Anniversary badge and a Liquid Chrome Chrysler Wing badge with a Gloss Black insert on the front fascia grille and rear liftgate.



The luxuriously appointed all-black interior features Cranberry Wine accent stitching on McKinley and Nappa leather perforated seats, steering wheel, door trim, bezels on the instrument panel (IP) and door handles, and a 35th Anniversary embroidered logo on the front floor mats.



35th Anniversary Pacifica models feature:

Touring L: Eight-passenger seating, Mopar overhead DVD, 18-inch wheels – a U.S. Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $2,015 ( $370 discount)

( discount) Touring L Plus: Eight-passenger seating and dual-pane sunroof – U.S. MSRP of $1,420 ( $370 discount)

( discount) Limited: 20-inch wheels – U.S. MSRP of $695 ( $300 discount)

35th Anniversary Pacifica Hybrid models feature:

Hybrid Touring L: Premium Audio Group with 13 Alpine speakers, Uconnect 4C Nav with 8.4-inch display, 17-inch wheels – U.S. MSRP of $1,390 ( $795 discount / free wheel upgrade)

( discount / free wheel upgrade) Hybrid Limited: 18-inch wheels – U.S. MSRP of $695 ( $200 discount / discounted 18-inch wheels)

The S Appearance package can be added to any 35th Anniversary Edition Pacifica or Pacifica Hybrid for an even sportier, blacked-out, customized exterior.



The 2019 Chrysler Pacifica is available in 10 exterior colors: Billet Silver Metallic, Brilliant Black, Bright White, Dark Cordovan, Granite Crystal Metallic, Jazz Blue, Luxury White, Maximum Steel, Ocean Blue Metallic and Velvet Red.



Dodge Grand Caravan 35th Anniversary Edition

As America's best-selling minivan ever, the Dodge Grand Caravan delivers a tremendous value. Available on Grand Caravan SE and SXT models, the 35th Anniversary Edition includes 17-inch tech silver aluminum wheels, 35th Anniversary fender badge and a bright grille.



Inside, an all-black interior features Cranberry Wine accent stitching on the seats and door trim, a Piano Black console and IP accent, and a 35th Anniversary embroidered logo on the front floor mats.



35th Anniversary Grand Caravan models feature:

SE: Stow 'N Go second-row bucket seats, power driver's seat – U.S. MSRP of $2,800 ( $1,755 discount)

( discount) SXT: Navigation radio, Driver Convenience Group, which features heated front seats, heated steering wheel, second-row window shades – U.S. MSRP of $1,595 ( $395 discount)

The 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan is available in six exterior colors: Billet Silver Metallic, Black Onyx, Granite Crystal, IndiGo Blue, Octane Red and White Knuckle.



The Chrysler Pacifica, Pacifica Hybrid and Dodge Grand Caravan are built at Windsor Assembly Plant in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. Orders open in the spring, with 35th Anniversary Edition models arriving in dealerships this summer – just in time for family road trips.



About Chrysler Pacifica/Pacifica Hybrid

The Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid reinvent the minivan segment with an unprecedented level of functionality, versatility, technology and bold styling. Re-engineered from the ground up on an all-new platform, the Pacifica delivers class-leading gasoline and hybrid powertrains to the minivan segment. The Pacifica Hybrid takes this revolutionary vehicle a step further with its innovative, advanced hybrid powertrain. It's the first electrified vehicle in the minivan segment and achieves more than 80 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe) in electric-only mode, has an all-electric range of more than 30 miles and a total range of more than 500 miles.



With more than 100 available safety and security features, the Uconnect Theater rear-seat entertainment system, available 4G Wifi and a full array of comfort and convenience technologies, the Chrysler Pacifica has earned its spot as the most awarded minivan since 2016, with both the Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid serving as no-compromise minivans ideally suited for today's families.



About Dodge Grand Caravan

The Dodge Grand Caravan continues its tradition of offering customers style, versatility and added features at an outstanding value. Since FCA US LLC invented the minivan segment 35 years ago, the innovative Grand Caravan has introduced nearly 80 segment firsts, including ParkView rear backup camera, Stow 'n Place roof rack and selectable fuel economizer mode. One innovation that continues is the Grand Caravan's industry-exclusive Super Stow 'n Go seating, which can be easily operated with one hand, allowing users to convert from carrying seven to hauling cargo in a matter of seconds. The Grand Caravan is equipped with more than 55 available safety, security and technology features.



About FCA US LLC

FCA US LLC is a North American automaker based in Auburn Hills, Michigan. It designs, manufactures, and sells or distributes vehicles under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands, as well as the SRT performance designation. The Company also distributes Mopar and Alfa Romeo parts and accessories. FCA US is building upon the historic foundations of Chrysler Corp., established in 1925 by industry visionary Walter P. Chrysler and Fabbrica Italiana Automobili Torino (F.I.A.T.), founded in Italy in 1899 by pioneering entrepreneurs, including Giovanni Agnelli. FCA US is a member of the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCA) family of companies. (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA).



FCA is an international automotive group listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FCAU" and on the Mercato Telematico Azionario under the symbol "FCA."



