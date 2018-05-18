FCA US Product Design Office Announces Winners of the 2018 Drive for Design Contest

Pencils down! Votes have been made and the results are in for the FCA 2018 Drive for Design contest.

Three talented high school students from Miami, Florida, and Buffalo, New York, have earned top honors in the 2018 Drive for Design contest, sponsored by the FCA US Product Design Office. The contest, in its sixth year, challenged U.S. high school students in grades 10-12 to design a Jeep® Wrangler for the year 2030. The FCA design team partnered with EyesOn Design and Lawrence Technological University for this year's contest.

"Six years ago, we created the Drive for Design contest to create awareness about the various career paths available in automotive design. We wanted to connect with young artists early in their curriculum and help guide them in the right direction to begin a career in automotive design," said Mark Trostle, Head of Performance, Passenger Car and Utility Vehicle Design, FCA – North America. "The creative perspective on all this year's submissions were inventive and exceptional as you could truly see the inspiration, objective and emotion behind each concept."

The three student winners are:

First place – Eduard Cret , Design and Architecture Senior High ( Miami, Florida )

, Design and Architecture Senior High ( ) Second place – Emily Bryson , Design and Architecture Senior High ( Miami, Florida )

, Design and Architecture Senior High ( ) Third place – Jinho So, Canisius High School ( Buffalo, New York )

Prizes include:

Day of Design with an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of the FCA US Product Design studios and the opportunity to work one-one-one with professional automotive designers

Two-week summer automotive design course at Lawrence Technological University

Passes to the "EyesOn Design Automotive Design Exhibition" in Grosse Pointe Shores, Michigan

Wacom MobileStudio Pro 16 – a full-featured, Intel®-powered computer that offers a larger space for drawing, detailed concept art, 3D sculpting and painting, motion graphics and advanced image editing for retouching

An Apple iPad and Apple Pencil

About Drive for Design

Launched in 2013, the FCA US Product Design Office created its Drive for Design contest as an innovative way to educate young artists about careers in automotive design. Starting locally in Detroit, Drive for Design has grown to become a national contest that has awarded talented students with prizes and unique opportunities to help further develop their design skills.

