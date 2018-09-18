FCA US Recognized as a Top Employer for Hispanic Women

The editors of Latina Style magazine have named FCA US LLC among the top 12 U.S. companies for Hispanic women to work. The ranking is part of the magazine's annual Latina Style 50 Report (LS50 Report).

More than 800 companies were evaluated for inclusion on the list.

The LS50 Report highlights companies that have a dedicated effort to diverse recruitment and promotion initiatives, including companies that have programs to recruit veterans and military personnel. It is considered "the most respected evaluation of corporate America's employment opportunities and policies as they pertain to Latinas."

This is the 15th year the Company has been included in the Top 50 Report since the benchmark was established in 1998.

"FCA US diversity and inclusion efforts are central to our business strategy and our ability to attract and retain top talent," said Barb Pilarski, Head of HR, FCA US LLC. "Our consistent performance on this important benchmark reflects our Company's work environment that respects and fully engages all people and cultures."

"We congratulate FCA US on the outstanding career advancement opportunities it continues to provide its employees," said Robert Bard, President & CEO, Latina Style magazine. "Such an outstanding record of performance can only be achieved when there is full commitment throughout the Company to diversity and inclusion."

Latina Style magazine began the LS50 Report as "a quest to explore deeper into the business world and bring forth powerful and useful information on the increasing importance of recruiting professional Latinas."

In 1997, with the assistance of the U.S. Department of Labor, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and national Hispanic organizations, the magazine developed a comprehensive survey that is sent annually to Fortune 1000 companies. The LS50 Report, the result of that annual survey process, highlights each selected company's leadership programs, employee benefits and Latina representation in senior positions.

The report is distributed to Hispanic professional and civic organizations, national women's organizations, colleges and universities, all members of Congress, the White House, members of the Cabinet, military and veteran's organizations, as well as at major Hispanic and recruitment conferences.

The full report will be published in the September issue of the magazine and on www.latinastyle.com.

About Latina Style Magazine

Latina Style is the most influential publication reaching the contemporary Hispanic woman. With a national circulation of 150,000 and a readership of nearly 600,000, the magazine is unique in its ability to reach both the seasoned professional and the young Latina entering the workforce for the first time, showcasing Latina achievements in all areas, including business, science, civic affairs, education, entertainment, sports and the arts.

About FCA US LLC

FCA US LLC is a North American automaker based in Auburn Hills, Michigan. It designs, manufactures, and sells or distributes vehicles under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands, as well as the SRT performance designation. The Company also distributes Mopar and Alfa Romeo parts and accessories. FCA US is building upon the historic foundations of Chrysler Corp., established in 1925 by industry visionary Walter P. Chrysler and Fabbrica Italiana Automobili Torino (F.I.A.T.), founded in Italy in 1899 by pioneering entrepreneurs, including Giovanni Agnelli. FCA US is a member of the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCA) family of companies. (NYSE :FCAU / MTA: FCA).

FCA is an international automotive group listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FCAU" and on the Mercato Telematico Azionario under the symbol "FCA."

Follow FCA US news and video on:

Company blog: blog.fcanorthamerica.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FiatChrysler.NorthAmerica/

Instagram: www.instagram.com/FiatChrysler_NA

Twitter: www.twitter.com/FiatChrysler_NA

Twitter (Spanish): www.twitter.com/fcausespanol

YouTube: www.youtube.com/fcanorthamerica

Media website: media.fcanorthamerica.com

SOURCE FCA US LLC

Related Links

http://www.fcanorthamerica.com

