FCA US Reports 2018 April Sales

Overall sales were pushed by the Jeep® brand which reported record sales for April. Retail sales came in at 143,995 vehicles, down only 1 percent despite April having two fewer selling days and one less weekend compared with April 2017. Fleet accounted for 22 percent of total sales.

Jeep Brand

The Jeep brand total sales rose in April to 82,641 vehicles, eclipsing the record of 82,537 vehicles in April 2016. The Jeep Wrangler once again led the portfolio as the nameplate posted a new monthly sales record of 29,776 vehicles. April was also the second consecutive month of record sales for the Wrangler. Jeep Compass sales more than tripled to 11,521 vehicles.

Ram Truck Brand

Ram Truck brand sales declined 9 percent to 43,074 vehicles compared with the previous year. However, the brand reported its best April of retail sales ever with 36,560 vehicles sold, outpacing the last record of 35,558 set in April 2017.

Chrysler Brand

Chrysler brand total sales fell 18 percent in April to 14,189 vehicles compared with the same month a year ago. The Chrysler Pacifica minivan posted a 5 percent retail sales increase to 7,864 vehicles.

Dodge Brand

Dodge brand total sales rose 4 percent to 40,994 with the Dodge Journey setting a new April record as sales climbed 39 percent to 11,638 vehicles.

FIAT Brand

Sales of Fiat vehicles declined 45 percent to 1,404 vehicles.

Alfa Romeo Brand

Alfa Romeo brand sales of 1,847 vehicles were up significantly compared with the same month a year ago. Giulia led the brand with 1,123 vehicle sales followed by Stelvio at 702 vehicles.

FCA US LLC Sales Summary April 2018















Month Sales Vol % CYTD Sales Vol % Model Curr Yr Pr Yr Change Curr Yr Pr Yr Change Compass 11,521 3,520 227% 55,041 12,072 356% Patriot 75 4,939 -98% 439 21,119 -98% Wrangler 29,776 18,841 58% 85,280 60,152 42% Cherokee 16,887 14,083 20% 67,497 54,838 23% Grand Cherokee 16,647 18,877 -12% 70,095 75,477 -7% Renegade 7,735 8,619 -10% 32,394 33,964 -5% JEEP BRAND 82,641 68,879 20% 310,746 257,622 21% Ram P/U 39,252 43,321 -9% 143,216 162,520 -12% Cargo Van 0 0 0% 0 0

ProMaster Van 2,817 2,701 4% 9,274 12,748 -27% ProMaster City 1,005 1,305 -23% 4,238 4,638 -9% RAM BRAND 43,074 47,327 -9% 156,728 179,906 -13% 200 95 2,857 -97% 754 9,477 -92% 300 3,913 3,948 -1% 16,905 19,011 -11% Town & Country 1 77 -99% 4 418 -99% Pacifica 10,180 10,427 -2% 42,759 35,479 21% CHRYSLER BRAND 14,189 17,309 -18% 60,422 64,385 -6% Dart 26 1,286 -98% 278 5,944 -95% Avenger 1 0 100% 2 0

Charger 6,632 6,937 -4% 27,897 29,256 -5% Challenger 5,892 6,591 -11% 23,540 22,316 5% Viper 2 56 -96% 11 234 -95% Journey 11,638 8,401 39% 30,057 42,801 -30% Caravan 11,880 9,817 21% 55,024 49,871 10% Durango 4,923 6,357 -23% 21,156 23,086 -8% DODGE BRAND 40,994 39,445 4% 157,965 173,508 -9% 500 335 1,201 -72% 1,644 5,221 -69% 500L 168 115 46% 563 399 41% 500X 564 758 -26% 2,143 2,724 -21% Spider 337 465 -28% 1,068 1,426 -25% FIAT BRAND 1,404 2,539 -45% 5,418 9,770 -45% Giulia 1,123 634 77% 4,208 1,599 163% Alfa 4C 22 43 -49% 76 184 -59% Stelvio 702 0 New 3,355 0 New ALFA ROMEO 1,847 677 173% 7,639 1,783 328% FCA US LLC 184,149 176,176 5% 698,918 686,974 2%















Method of Determining FCA US LLC's Monthly Sales. FCA US's reported vehicle sales represent unit sales of vehicles to retail customers, deliveries of vehicles to fleet customers and to others such as FCA US's employees and retirees as well as vehicles used for marketing. Most of these reported sales reflect retail sales made by dealers out of their own inventory of vehicles previously purchased by them from FCA US. Reported vehicle units sales do not correspond to FCA US's reported revenues, which are based on FCA US's sale and delivery of vehicles, and typically recognized upon shipment to the dealer or end customer. As announced on July 26, 2016, FCA US has modified its methodology for monthly sales reporting as follows:

Sales to retail customers by dealers in the U.S. are derived from the New Vehicle Delivery Report ("NVDR") system and are determined as the sum of (A) all sales recorded by dealers during the month net of all unwound transactions recorded to the end of that month (whether the original sale was recorded in the current month or any prior month); plus (B) all sales of vehicles during that month attributable to past unwinds that had previously been reversed in determining monthly sales (in the current or prior months).

Fleet sales are recorded upon the shipment of the vehicle by FCA US to the customer or end user.

to the customer or end user. Other retail sales are recorded either (A) when the sale is recorded in the NVDR system (for sales by dealers in Puerto Rico and limited sales made through distributors that submit NVDRs in the same manner as for sales by U.S. dealers) or (B) upon receipt of a similar delivery notification (for vehicles for which NVDRs are not entered such as vehicles for FCA employees).

About FCA US LLC

FCA US LLC is a North American automaker based in Auburn Hills, Michigan. It designs, manufactures, and sells or distributes vehicles under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands, as well as the SRT performance designation. The Company also distributes Mopar and Alfa Romeo parts and accessories. FCA US is building upon the historic foundations of Chrysler Corp., established in 1925 by industry visionary Walter P. Chrysler and Fabbrica Italiana Automobili Torino (F.I.A.T.), founded in Italy in 1899 by pioneering entrepreneurs, including Giovanni Agnelli. FCA US is a member of the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCA) family of companies. (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA).

FCA, the eighth-largest automaker in the world based on total annual vehicle sales, is an international automotive group. FCA is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FCAU" and on the Mercato Telematico Azionario under the symbol "FCA."

