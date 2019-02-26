FCA US Reports February 2019 Sales

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Ram brand reports record February as sales rise 24 percent.

Jeep® Cherokee sets February record

All new heavy-duty Ram begins to arrive in dealer showrooms

FCA US LLC reported today that the Jeep® Cherokee set an all-time February sales record, despite another month of bitter weather across key selling regions for the brand. The Ram brand scored another record month as well, on the back of award-winning products in the hot light-duty and heavy-duty markets.



Following 11 straight months of year-over-year sales increases, the company's overall U.S. February sales retreated 2 percent to 162,036 vehicles in a soft market, compared with sales of 165,903 vehicles in February 2018. The Jeep brand is returning to a more "normal" sales cadence after benefiting from both the new and old Wrangler coming off the production lines this time last year.



"The overall industry is starting off slower due in part to weather, the U.S. government shutdown, and concern over tax refunds," U.S. Head of Sales Reid Bigland said. "We still see a strong, stable economy and anticipate any lost winter sales will be made up in the spring. For us, the Ram brand was the standout in February, and Jeep Cherokee set a February record as well."



FCA US LLC Sales Summary February 2019



















Month Sales Vol % CYTD Sales Vol %



Model Curr Yr Pr Yr Change Curr Yr Pr Yr Change



Compass 12,063 16,026 -25% 22,361 26,218 -15%



Patriot 3 116 -97% 9 264 -97%



Wrangler 15,001 15,936 -6% 28,015 27,675 1%



Gladiator 70 0 New 80 0 New



Cherokee 16,020 12,225 31% 31,158 26,846 16%



Grand Cherokee 18,009 17,468 3% 33,084 33,832 -2%



Renegade 5,909 8,249 -28% 10,769 14,888 -28%



JEEP BRAND 67,075 70,020 -4% 125,476 129,723 -3%



Ram P/U 39,950 33,299 20% 74,839 62,657 19%



Cargo Van 0 0 0% 0 0





ProMaster Van 4,632 2,235 107% 8,391 4,006 109%



ProMaster City 960 1,203 -20% 1,961 2,113 -7%



RAM BRAND 45,542 36,737 24% 85,191 68,776 24%



200 6 219 -97% 18 470 -96%



300 2,508 4,449 -44% 4,586 6,769 -32%



Town & Country 0 0

1 2 -50%



Pacifica 7,854 11,482 -32% 14,817 19,493 -24%



CHRYSLER BRAND 10,368 16,150 -36% 19,422 26,734 -27%



Dart 3 82 -96% 6 165 -96%



Avenger 0 0 100% 0 1 -100%



Charger 6,547 7,568 -13% 11,757 12,761 -8%



Challenger 3,639 6,093 -40% 6,869 9,498 -28%



Viper 0 1 -100% 1 3 -67%



Journey 8,258 4,782 73% 15,490 8,144 90%



Caravan 12,521 16,443 -24% 19,634 26,852 -27%



Durango 6,105 5,218 17% 10,393 10,363 0%



DODGE BRAND 37,073 40,187 -8% 64,150 67,787 -5%



500 207 416 -50% 468 870 -46%



500L 51 118 -57% 107 222 -52%



500X 219 484 -55% 493 972 -49%



Spider 139 223 -38% 299 406 -26%



FIAT BRAND 616 1,241 -50% 1,367 2,470 -45%



Giulia 646 853 -24% 1,177 1,801 -35%



Alfa 4C 16 20 -20% 23 32 -28%



Stelvio 700 695 1% 1,312 1,383 -5%



ALFA ROMEO 1,362 1,568 -13% 2,512 3,216 -22%



FCA US LLC 162,036 165,903 -2% 298,118 298,706 0%























Method of Determining FCA US LLC's Monthly Sales. FCA US's reported vehicle sales represent unit sales of vehicles to retail customers, deliveries of vehicles to fleet customers and to others such as FCA US's employees and retirees as well as vehicles used for marketing. Most of these reported sales reflect retail sales made by dealers out of their own inventory of vehicles previously purchased by them from FCA US. Reported vehicle units sales do not correspond to FCA US's reported revenues, which are based on FCA US's sale and delivery of vehicles, and typically recognized upon shipment to the dealer or end customer. As announced on July 26, 2016, FCA US has modified its methodology for monthly sales reporting as follows:

Sales to retail customers by dealers in the U.S. are derived from the New Vehicle Delivery Report ("NVDR") system and are determined as the sum of (A) all sales recorded by dealers during the month net of all unwound transactions recorded to the end of that month (whether the original sale was recorded in the current month or any prior month); plus (B) all sales of vehicles during that month attributable to past unwinds that had previously been reversed in determining monthly sales (in the current or prior months).

Fleet sales are recorded upon the shipment of the vehicle by FCA US to the customer or end user.

to the customer or end user. Other retail sales are recorded either (A) when the sale is recorded in the NVDR system (for sales by dealers in Puerto Rico and limited sales made through distributors that submit NVDRs in the same manner as for sales by U.S. dealers) or (B) upon receipt of a similar delivery notification (for vehicles for which NVDRs are not entered such as vehicles for FCA employees).

