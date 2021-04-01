FCA US Reports First-quarter 2021 U.S. Sales

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

First-quarter retail sales rise 25%

Jeep® Wrangler posts best-ever first-quarter retail sales

Ram brand reports best month of retail sales ever in March

Alfa Romeo first-quarter total sales rise 25%

Chrysler brand first-quarter total sales increase 32%

Dodge Muscle Cars retail sales up 29% year-over-year

Dodge Durango retail sales up 61%

FCA US LLC reported a 5 percent increase in first-quarter U.S. total sales driven by strong retail demand. For the quarter, U.S. sales were 469,651 vehicles, compared with 446,768 for the same period a year earlier. Retail sales rose 25 percent, compared with the first quarter of 2020. Focus on growing the commercial fleet business continues to pay dividends with fleet commercial sales up 24 percent compared with the first quarter of 2020. Fleet accounted for 19 percent of total sales for the quarter.

"In spite of what started out as a strong start last year, before COVID shocked us all, this quarter was a very strong rebound for retail sales year over year," said U.S. Head of Sales Jeff Kommor. "The consumer demand for our brands and our products was extremely strong throughout the quarter."

The Jeep® brand saw its iconic Wrangler post the best-ever first-quarter retail sales, following the best-ever fourth-quarter sales in 2020. Total Wrangler sales rose 25 percent to 49,646 vehicles. Jeep Gladiator followed suit. Following its best-ever fourth-quarter sales in 2020, Gladiator posted its best-ever first quarter with total sales of 18,822 vehicles, a 23 percent increase over the same period last year. Gladiator also had its best month of retail and total sales in March since launch. This is an exciting time for the Jeep brand, with the new 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 and the all-new 2021 Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid arriving in dealerships soon. In the second quarter, the Grand Cherokee L will make its debut in dealership showrooms. Customers can also look forward to the all-new 2022 Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer arriving in the large SUV segment as a premium extension of the brand.

Ram recorded its best-ever first quarter retail sales. In March, the Ram brand also posted its best-ever monthly retail sales. Overall, Ram retail sales rose 28 percent in the quarter based on strong consumer demand for trucks.

For the first quarter, the Alfa Romeo brand posted a 25 percent gain in total sales compared with the same period last year, with sales of the Stelvio SUV increasing by 34 percent and the Giulia sedan by 17 percent. These results follow 2020, in which the Alfa Romeo brand grew both volume and market share.

Total first-quarter sales of the Chrysler brand increased 32 percent to 39,737 vehicles, led by the Chrysler Pacifica – America's most capable minivan. First-quarter retail sales of Pacifica increased 57 percent, compared to the first quarter of 2020.

Coming off a strong 2020, Dodge Challenger and Charger continue the trend in the first quarter, with retail sales of the muscle cars up 29 percent year-over-year. The new 2021 Dodge Durango, the ultimate "no-compromise" SUV continues to raise the bar, adding to the brand's success both on the road and in the showroom, turning in a 61 percent increase in first-quarter retail sales. The top purchase reasons for Dodge vehicles are overall exterior styling, being "fun to drive" and overall power and acceleration, and Kelley Blue Book is recognizing America's performance brand by naming Dodge the Best Car Styling Brand in the 2021 Brand Image Awards for the third year in a row.



FCA US LLC Sales Summary Q1 2021



















Q1 Sales Vol % CYTD Sales Vol %

Model Curr Yr Pr Yr Change Curr Yr Pr Yr Change

Compass 19,959 29,820 -33% 19,959 29,820 -33%

Patriot 0 1 -100% 0 1 -100%

Wrangler 49,646 39,668 25% 49,646 39,668 25%

Gladiator 18,822 15,259 23% 18,822 15,259 23%

Cherokee 37,923 33,675 13% 37,923 33,675 13%

Grand Cherokee 55,198 50,083 10% 55,198 50,083 10%

Renegade 15,997 14,164 13% 15,997 14,164 13%

JEEP BRAND 197,545 182,670 8% 197,545 182,670 8%

Ram P/U 148,836 128,805 16% 148,836 128,805 16%

ProMaster Van 10,880 9,585 14% 10,880 9,585 14%

ProMaster City 3,204 2,096 53% 3,204 2,096 53%

RAM BRAND 162,920 140,486 16% 162,920 140,486 16%

200 1 3 -67% 1 3 -67%

300 5,394 5,596 -4% 5,394 5,596 -4%

Town & Country 0 0

0 0



Pacifica 34,342 24,525 40% 34,342 24,525 40%

CHRYSLER BRAND 39,737 30,124 32% 39,737 30,124 32%

Dart 1 3 -67% 1 3 -67%

Charger 19,740 18,628 6% 19,740 18,628 6%

Challenger 15,096 12,138 24% 15,096 12,138 24%

Viper 2 0

2 0



Journey 6,880 15,152 -55% 6,880 15,152 -55%

Caravan 1,709 24,931 -93% 1,709 24,931 -93%

Durango 20,560 17,805 15% 20,560 17,805 15%

DODGE BRAND 63,988 88,657 -28% 63,988 88,657 -28%

500 4 327 -99% 4 327 -99%

500L 69 130 -47% 69 130 -47%

500X 265 283 -6% 265 283 -6%

Spider 477 388 23% 477 388 23%

FIAT BRAND 815 1,128 -28% 815 1,128 -28%

Giulia 2,065 1,759 17% 2,065 1,759 17%

Alfa 4C 24 31 -23% 24 31 -23%

Stelvio 2,557 1,913 34% 2,557 1,913 34%

ALFA ROMEO 4,646 3,703 25% 4,646 3,703 25%

FCA US LLC 469,651 446,768 5% 469,651 446,768 5%

















FCA US LLC

FCA US LLC is a North American automaker based in Auburn Hills, Michigan. It designs, manufactures, and sells or distributes vehicles under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands, as well as the SRT performance designation. The Company also distributes Mopar and Alfa Romeo parts and accessories. FCA US is building upon the historic foundations of Chrysler Corp., established in 1925 by industry visionary Walter P. Chrysler and Fabbrica Italiana Automobili Torino (F.I.A.T.), founded in Italy in 1899 by pioneering entrepreneurs, including Giovanni Agnelli. FCA US is a member of the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCA) family of companies. (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA). For the methodology of determining FCA US LLC monthly sales click here.

These statements are based on current expectations and projections about future events and, by their nature, are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. They relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur or exist in the future and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on them. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in such statements as a result of a variety of factors, including: volatility and deterioration of capital and financial markets, changes in commodity prices, changes in general economic conditions, economic growth and other changes in business conditions, weather, floods, earthquakes or other natural disasters, changes in government regulation, production difficulties, including capacity and supply constraints, and many other risks and uncertainties, most of which are outside of our control.

