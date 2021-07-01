FCA US Reports Q2 2021 U.S. Sales

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Total sales up 32%

Retail sales up 27%

Strong sales results for Jeep®, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler and Alfa Romeo brands

Jeep delivers second best ever Q2 U.S. retail sales

Jeep Wrangler – Best quarter ever for U.S. retail sales

Jeep Wrangler 4xe – No. 1 best-selling plug-in hybrid

Jeep Gladiator – Best quarter ever for U.S. retail and total sales

Dodge Durango – Best second quarter for U.S. retail sales since 2005

Ram total sales rose 47% year-over-year

Chrysler total sales rose 36% year-over-year

Alfa Romeo total sales rose 34% year-over-year

Driven by strong consumer demand for Jeep®, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler and Alfa Romeo brand vehicles, FCA US LLC reported a 32% increase in second-quarter sales over the same time period a year earlier. Retail sales rose 27% for the quarter. Fleet accounted for 12% of total sales.



"The recovering U.S. economy and continued strong demand for our products drove unprecedented results," U.S. Head of Sales Jeff Kommor said. "We continue to work closely with our suppliers to mitigate the manufacturing impacts caused by the various supply chain issues facing our industry."



The Jeep brand continues its trailblazing performance, recording a 19% increase in total sales year-over-year, and its second best ever second quarter for U.S. retail sales. Wrangler recorded its best quarter ever for U.S. retail sales, while Gladiator posted its best quarter ever for U.S. retail sales, as well as U.S. total sales with 29,962 vehicles.



The Jeep lineup continues to grow. Since the full launch of the Wrangler 4xe earlier this year, it quickly became the No. 1 best-selling plug-in hybrid in the marketplace. In June, the all-new 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L, the first ever three-row Grand Cherokee, began making its way to dealerships. An all-new Jeep Grand Cherokee two-row and its 4xe electrified version is scheduled to debut later in 2021.



The Ram brand was also a bright spot during the quarter, delivering 187,750 total sales, a 47% increase on a year-over-year basis. Ram pickup trucks rose 40%, while the Ram ProMaster Van and ProMaster City drove 129% and 132% increases in total sales, respectively, over the prior year.



Powered by Challenger, Charger and Durango, Dodge brand total sales rose 42% year-over year. Separately, total sales of Challenger rose 52%, Charger rose 95%, and Durango rose 53%. The second quarter was also the best ever quarter for total sales of the Challenger Scat Pack and Charger Scat Pack, and the best retail second quarter for Durango since 2005. The Brotherhood of Muscle will grow stronger on Saturday, August 14, as thousands of automotive enthusiasts attend this year's ultimate car festival of legal street racing, Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge at M1 Concourse in Pontiac, Michigan.



Total sales of the Chrysler brand increased 36% to 18,900 vehicles compared to Q2 of last year, driven by the Chrysler 300 and Chrysler Pacifica. The Pacifica Hybrid, the minivan segment's first-ever hybrid vehicle and the only plug-in hybrid minivan, also recorded its best ever second quarter total sales.



As Alfa Romeo celebrates its 111th anniversary, the brand marked yet another reason to celebrate as its second-quarter U.S. total sales rose 34% over Q2 of the prior year. The Stelvio SUV increased 38%, the Giulia sedan increased 31% and the Alfa 4C increased 8%.



Stellantis will share its electrification strategy on Thursday, July 8, at 2:30 p.m. CEST / 8:30 a.m. EDT during its EV Day 2021 hosted by Stellantis Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares. Details for accessing the event, along with the supporting materials, will be available under the Investors section of the Stellantis corporate website at www.stellantis.com. A recorded replay will be accessible on the Group's corporate website.



FCA US LLC Sales Summary Q2 2021























Q2 Sales Vol % CYTD Sales Vol %



Model Curr Yr Pr Yr Change Curr Yr Pr Yr Change



Compass 14,195 18,401 -23% 34,154 48,221 -29%



Patriot 4 0

4 1 300%



Wrangler 69,020 56,463 22% 118,666 96,131 23%



Gladiator 29,962 19,568 53% 48,784 34,827 40%



Cherokee 29,235 23,263 26% 67,158 56,938 18%



Grand Cherokee 52,726 46,326 14% 107,924 96,409 12%



Renegade 15,297 12,695 20% 31,294 26,859 17%



JEEP BRAND 210,439 176,716 19% 407,984 359,386 14%



Ram P/U 164,232 117,448 40% 313,068 246,253 27%



ProMaster Van 18,129 7,913 129% 29,009 17,498 66%



ProMaster City 5,389 2,322 132% 8,593 4,418 94%



RAM BRAND 187,750 127,684 47% 350,670 268,170 31%



200 2 0

3 3 0%



300 5,668 2,787 103% 11,062 8,383 32%



Town & Country 1 0

1 0





Pacifica 13,229 11,069 20% 47,571 35,594 34%



CHRYSLER BRAND 18,900 13,856 36% 58,637 43,980 33%



Dart 1 2 -50% 2 5 -60%



Charger 22,363 11,456 95% 42,103 30,084 40%



Challenger 15,052 9,880 52% 30,148 22,018 37%



Viper 0 0

2 0





Journey 5,885 5,434 8% 12,765 20,586 -38%



Caravan 1,158 5,291 -78% 2,867 30,222 -91%



Durango 17,855 11,694 53% 38,415 29,499 30%



DODGE BRAND 62,314 43,757 42% 126,302 132,414 -5%



500 8 239 -97% 12 566 -98%



500L 84 124 -32% 153 254 -40%



500X 403 395 2% 668 678 -1%



Spider 396 581 -32% 873 969 -10%



FIAT BRAND 891 1,339 -33% 1,706 2,467 -31%



Giulia 2,219 1,692 31% 4,284 3,451 24%



Alfa 4C 43 40 8% 67 71 -6%



Stelvio 2,756 2,002 38% 5,313 3,915 36%



ALFA ROMEO 5,018 3,734 34% 9,664 7,437 30%



FCA US LLC 485,312 367,086 32% 954,963 813,854 17%





















FCA US LLC

FCA US LLC is a North American automaker based in Auburn Hills, Michigan. It designs, manufactures, and sells or distributes vehicles under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands, as well as the SRT performance designation. The Company also distributes Mopar and Alfa Romeo parts and accessories. FCA US LLC is a subsidiary of Stellantis N.V. For the methodology of determining FCA US LLC monthly sales click here.



