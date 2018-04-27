FCA US Toledo Supplier Park Builds Last Jeep® Wrangler JK

After 12 years and more than 2.1 million vehicles produced, the last Jeep® Wrangler JK rolled off the line today at the FCA US Toledo Supplier Park, making room for the all-new Jeep truck, which will launch in the first half of 2019.



Toledo Assembly Complex employees marked the occasion by taking pictures with the white 2018 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Unlimited, which will become one of the Jeep brand's show properties.



"This workforce has been working practically non-stop for the past several years to fulfill the dreams of Jeep enthusiasts around the world who want to go where only a Wrangler can take them," said Chuck Padden, Toledo Assembly Complex Manager. "We take great pride in the role we have played in the history of this vehicle and the impact it has made in the Toledo community. We look forward to bringing that same commitment to the all-new Jeep truck."



Since production began in 2006, the iconic Jeep model has been built as part of an innovative supplier co-location concept where supplier partners build and manage key manufacturing process facilities completely within the plant "footprint." FCA US will continue utilizing that same manufacturing system working with supplier partners to produce the new Jeep truck. Kuka and Hyundai Mobis will remain the suppliers for the body and chassis, respectively.



Manufacturing capacity for the new Jeep truck was created by moving production of the next generation Jeep Wrangler (JL) to the north side of the Toledo Assembly Complex as part of a $4.5 billion industrialization plan to realign the Company's U.S. manufacturing base to expand the Jeep and Ram brands. The Company announced plans to build the new Jeep truck in Toledo in January 2017.



