FCA Wins Back-to-Back 'Corporation of the Year' Honors From the National Minority Supplier Development Council

FCA was named National Minority Supplier Development Council's (NMSDC) Class IV "Corporation of the Year" at the 2020 National Conference and Business Opportunity Exchange held virtually on Oct 29. This is the second year in a row FCA has received this award.



The award recognizes the company's exceptional strength in areas critical to minority supplier development and inclusion. Since 1983, the company has purchased more than $80 billion from diverse suppliers.



"FCA is committed to maintaining a diverse and inclusive business environment in which all people and ideas are welcome, appreciated and respected," said Martin Horneck, Head of Purchasing and Supply Chain Management, FCA - North America. "That same commitment extends to our purchasing organization where we continue to drive access, growth and development opportunities for diverse business owners. Thank you to the NMSDC for acknowledging our team's diligence and creativity to achieve this mission."



FCA was the only automaker in 2020 to continue its long-standing supplier diversity MatchMaker event, hosting it virtually on Sept. 17. Attended by more than 150 exhibitors, 600 attendees and 100 FCA decision makers, the 21st annual MatchMaker program also included an awards ceremony honoring FCA suppliers that demonstrate leadership, passion and commitment to building robust supplier diversity programs.



MatchMaker has generated more than $4 billion in new business opportunities for minority-owned, including women, veterans, LGBTQ and disabled, and small businesses since its inception in 1999.



The company's supplier diversity goals require that up to 12.5 percent of a tier-one supplier spend be sourced to certified minority-owned, women-owned and veteran-owned businesses. FCA is now also tracking spend among LGBTQ- and disable-owned enterprises.



Since 1983, the company has purchased more than $80 billion from minority- , women- and veteran-owned suppliers. In 2019, FCA in North America spent more than $8 billion with 300-plus diverse suppliers and received the following honors for its supplier diversity efforts:

Benchmark Corporation of the Year from Rainbow Push Coalition

Corporation of the Year from the National Minority Supplier Diversity Council

Supplier Excellence Award from the Great Lakes Women Business Council

Top Corporation Gold Award from the Women's Business Enterprise National Council

President's Award from Canadian Aboriginal and Minority Supplier Council

For more information or to register your diverse business, visit supplierdiversityfca.com.





