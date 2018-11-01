FCA Year-End "Big Finish" Campaign Puts a Spin on Holiday Classics with Musical Artists Gwen Stefani, OneRepublic and Actress Kathryn Hahn

FCA's year-end "Big Finish" advertising campaign launches on television, social and digital channels beginning Monday, November 5. The "Big Finish" campaign includes actress Kathryn Hahn and features musical renditions of holiday classics by artists including multiplatinum, Grammy®-nominated band OneRepublic (Interscope Records), and features an original track from Gwen Stefani and her just-released deluxe holiday album You Make it Feel Like Christmas.

"We set out to accomplish three objectives with our Big Finish campaign – it must be unique to each brand personality, it must be impactful to help sell cars during the automotive industry's biggest selling season, and it must be relevant," said Olivier Francois, Chief Marketing Officer, FCA. "Our challenge during the holidays – when we are oversaturated with holiday music and bells ringing -- is how do you get more than your fair share of attention if you use the same device as everyone else, and at the same time remain true to the identity of our brands? The answer, as always is the creative twist. From a rap reimagination of 'Jingle Bells', to the heavy metal track 'Santa Claus is Back in Town', to enlisting artists including OneRepublic and Gwen Stefani to put their own spin on holiday music, it gives us the opportunity to hear a story that speaks to the moment and stands out at the same time."

Chrysler Brand: Kathryn Hahn | Featuring Original Rap Track "Lit Christmas" (a reimagination of "Jingle Bells")

Kathryn Hahn takes the kids out "Caroling" in her neighborhood with her Chrysler Pacifica serving as a boom box to jam out to "Lit Christmas," a rap re-imagination of the holiday classic "Jingle Bells," in this 30-second spot. "Lit Christmas" is an original track created by Scott Stallone ft. MC Rellik and Stones Throw Records.

Hahn first teamed up with the brand's Chrysler Pacifica in a March 2018 television, social and digital campaign. Hahn and Chrysler extended their partnership with a social video campaign that launched this summer, with new videos continuing to run throughout the holiday season.

Jeep® Brand: OneRepublic | "White Christmas"

The Jeep brand and OneRepublic join for its second collaboration in 2018. The 30-second spot features a vibrant re-imagination of "White Christmas" by OneRepublic, with the Jeep brand's full vehicle lineup celebrating the colors of the holiday season, set against mountainous red rocks, emerald green forests, aqua blue coastlines, softly lighted city streets, and white snowy landscapes. The holidays are where you take them, and in a Jeep SUV, you can take them anywhere.

"White Christmas," as performed by OneRepublic, will be available for free download exclusively on Jeep.com until Thursday, November 8 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Ram Brand: Gwen Stefani | "You Make it Feel Like Christmas"

Gwen Stefani's original holiday track "You Make It Feel Like Christmas" from her newly released deluxe holiday album by the same name, is the backdrop to Ram brand's 30-second video. With a truck lineup built to serve, the all-new Ram 1500, the Ram 2500 and the Ram 3500 take part in the construction of a Christmas project – complete with giant gumdrops, huge marshmallows, and gigantic graham crackers for what is revealed to be a life-size gingerbread float.

In addition to this 30-second video, a second commercial from the brand will be filmed live on Saturday, December 1. The second spot will feature a Ram 1500 towing the life-sized Gingerbread float, revealed in the first commercial, to the 2018 Nashville Christmas Parade benefitting the Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt. As the title sponsor of the parade, Ram Trucks will tow all of the parade floats, including the life-size gingerbread float constructed by the brand.

Dodge Brand: "Santa Claus is Back in Town" from Album "We Wish You a Metal Xmas and a Headbanging New Year"

In the Dodge spot, Santa stares at his centuries-old sleigh and proclaims to his elves – "It's time for an upgrade!" The elves proceed to take inspiration from the Dodge brand line-up to put a decidedly Dodge-spin on Santa's classic sleigh, from the 797-horsepower Challenger Red Eye engine, dual exhaust tips, six-piston Brembo brakes and seven-passenger seating. Dodge tagline: "There's more than one way to fly!"

As an extension to the 30-second television commercial, the Dodge brand will launch a social series in early December that sends up popular car restoration reality shows. The social series, which will run across the brand's digital and social channels, including YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, will chronicle the entire process of overhauling Santa's sleigh, revealing the reasoning for many of the sleigh's new features, and includes Dodge "personalities" Bill Goldberg (professional athlete, NFL player, pro wrestler and automobile aficionado) as Santa and "All Girls Garage" host and automotive enthusiast Cristy Lee as Mrs. Claus.

Consumers can get in on the reindeer action by purchasing a Hellcat Redeye Reindeer T-shirt on Dodge.com, with more holiday merchandise to follow, including the same version of the sweater worn by Goldberg in the commercial.

The heavy metal track behind the spot – "Santa Claus is Back in Town" – is from the album We Wish You a Metal Xmas and a Headbanging New Year. The song was first recorded by Elvis Presley for one of his holiday albums.

The Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram campaigns were created in partnership with Doner.

